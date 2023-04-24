Voyager 2022 media awards
Fight breaks out between rival coaches in American Major League Rugby clash

NZ Herald
Fight breaks out between coaches in American Major League Rugby. Video / Fox Sports

A rugby game in America descended into ugly scenes as two opposing coaches got into an on-field scrap.

Houston SaberCats head coach Pote Human and Rugby New York Ironworkers high performance coach Ollie Richardson came to blows during a Major League Rugby match in the Mount Vernon, New York on Monday.

During a water break in the match, a furious Human stormed onto the pitch to confront Richardson.

Footage from the broadcast shows Human slapping Richardson, who then fired back with a punch of his own as players and officials stepped in to separate the two.

Human, who coached the Bulls in Super Rugby from 2019-2020, was reportedly incensed by Richardson berating his players during the stoppage of play.

Both coaches were ejected from the field.

Human’s Houston SaberCats took out the victory 34-27.

