Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Fifa World Cup: USA arrive in New Zealand for World Cup dress rehearsal

Bonnie Jansen
By
3 mins to read
L-R: Naomi Girma, Alex Morgan, Crystal Dunn and Becky Sauerbrunn with Tazuni the Penguin during the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team media event at The Cloud Queen’s Wharf, Auckland, New Zealand on Friday 13 January 2023. Mandatory credit: Alan Lee / www.photosport.nz

L-R: Naomi Girma, Alex Morgan, Crystal Dunn and Becky Sauerbrunn with Tazuni the Penguin during the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team media event at The Cloud Queen’s Wharf, Auckland, New Zealand on Friday 13 January 2023. Mandatory credit: Alan Lee / www.photosport.nz

The world’s best women’s football team are in Auckland for the first time to familiarise themselves ahead of the World Cup in six months, while also hoping to win over some Kiwi fans.

With New

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport