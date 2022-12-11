Sonny Bill Williams is a football fan. Photo / Photosport

Sonny Bill Williams is swapping codes once again and will be heading to the World Cup in Qatar — but this time he’ll be going as a fan.

The former All Blacks and NRL star, and part-time professional boxer, is jetting off to Qatar with his family to support Morocco in their semifinal clash against France on Thursday.

Williams, a devout muslim, said on social media that he is “taking the family to Qatar to watch Morocco v France! So pumped for my African brothers”.

Alhamdullilah, I’m taking the family to Qatar to watch Morocco v France!

So pumped for my African brothers

❤️🤲🏽⚽️ — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) December 11, 2022

The 37-year-old, who has been tweeting about the World Cup throughout the tournament, has been supporting Morocco from afar, even somewhat predicting the African team’s upset over Portugal.

“In sha Allah victory awaits our Moroccan brothers tonight,” he wrote on Twitter before Sunday’s quarter-final.

No 22-ranked Morocco became the first Arab and African nation to reach a World Cup semifinal with their stunning 1-0 win over Portugal.

Williams, who has showcased his surprising football fandom during the tournament, paid tribute to Portuguese great Cristiano Ronaldo after the game.

“Sad to see @Cristiano go out on the world stage like that. He’s been a special player for a very long time,” Williams tweeted.

Aside from backing Morocco, he’s also shown support for Japan and Argentina during the World Cup.