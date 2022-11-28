World Cup tourists have put strain on one of Qatar's major tourist attractions, with camels working overtime. Video / AP

A protestor ran onto the field carrying a rainbow flag and wearing a blue Superman T-shirt that said “SAVE UKRAINE” on the front and “RESPECT FOR IRANIAN WOMAN” on the back during the World Cup group match between Portugal and Uruguay.

Security officials chased the protestor down and the flag was dropped on the field before the person was escorted away. The referee then picked up the flag and left it on the sideline, where it stayed for a few moments before a worker came and collected it.

The pitch invader is grounded by staff at the Lusail Stadium. Photo / AP

The protestor was ushered away through a tunnel. It wasn’t immediately clear if the person faced any charges or had been detained by police.

Fifa had no immediate comment on the incident.

A pitch invader runs across the field with a rainbow flag during the World Cup group H soccer match between Portugal and Uruguay. Photo / AP

In the first week of the tournament in Qatar, seven European teams lost the battle to wear multi-coloured “One Love” armbands during World Cup matches. Fans also complained they weren’t allowed to bring items with rainbow colours, a symbol of LGBTQ rights, into the stadiums of the conservative Islamic emirate.

Qatar’s laws against gay sex and treatment of LGBTQ people were flashpoints in the run-up to the first World Cup to be held in the Middle East. Qatar has said everyone was welcome, including LGBTQ fans, but that visitors should respect the nation’s culture.

The incident occurred during the second half of the game at Lusail Stadium.