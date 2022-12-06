Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Fifa World Cup live updates: Portugal v Switzerland - Round of 16

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Portugal's Goncalo Ramos, left, celebrates scoring the opening goal against Switzerland. Photo / AP

Portugal's Goncalo Ramos, left, celebrates scoring the opening goal against Switzerland. Photo / AP

All the Fifa World Cup round of 16 action between Portugal and Switzerland.



Latest from Sport