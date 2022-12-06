Sport Fifa World Cup live updates: Morocco v Spain - Round of 16 NZ Herald 6 Dec, 2022 03:05 PM Quick Read Save share Morocco's Selim Amallah, right, fights for the ball with Spain's Marcos Llorente during the World Cup round of match. Photo / AP

Morocco's Selim Amallah, right, fights for the ball with Spain's Marcos Llorente during the World Cup round of match. Photo / AP