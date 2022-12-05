Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Fifa World Cup: Goalmouth Scramble - The reasons behind England’s success in Qatar

Michael Burgess
By
4 mins to read
England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Senegal. Photo / AP

England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Senegal. Photo / AP

NZME’s world-renowned football blog Goalmouth Scramble is back. Our rotating stable of football writers will offer daily hot takes on all the action from the World Cup in Qatar. Today, Michael Burgess looks at England’s

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport