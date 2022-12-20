Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with the World Cup trophy. Photo / AP

The world record egg has been toppled as the most liked Instagram post of all time.

Argentinian World Cup hero is the new king of Instagram after posting a picture of post-match celebrations following his team’s epic penalty shootout win over France in Qatar on Monday morning.

His post has cracked the egg with more than 57 million likes in one day.

The Paris Saint-Germain ace overhauled the picture of the famous viral egg from the account @world_record_egg that somehow has just over 56.1 million likes.

“The merit is of this group, which is above individuals, is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the one of all Argentinians… “We did it!!! LET’S GO ARGENTINA DAMN!!!!!We’re seeing each other very soon.”

The post brings to an end the egg’s run of almost four years as the most liked image on social media.

The egg first took the crown in January, 2019, after a social media wave of users campaigning to have the media personality and socialite overthrown.

The reality TV star at the time became the first person to reach 300 million followers and her photo post announcing the birth of her daughter Stormi in 2018 became the first post to receive more than 18 million likes at the time.

The concept of the egg spread like wildfire and it remains a mystery to this day how the campaign began.

There have been rumours a marketing campaign was behind it and purchased likes in order to get so many likes so quickly. However, a British advertising executive Chris Godfrey has also claimed he created the account.

Messi’s new record is just one more of the many he has created in recent days to cement his place in history as arguably the greatest footballer of all time.

The 35-year-old made it a World Cup to remember as he led Argentina to victory for the first time since 1986.

Messi’s fortunes are in stark contrast to Ronaldo’s, who finds himself without a club after having his Manchester United contract terminated.

The 37-year-old dreamed of finding a new Champions League club by leading Portugal to glory in Qatar. But after being dropped for their final two matches, Ronaldo burst into tears as his country were given their marching orders in the quarters by Morocco.

It’s not a competition between the two, but if it is, Messi is winning.