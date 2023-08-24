Spanish players celebrate victory in the Fifa World Cup final. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

I often watch trophy presentations with a knot in my stomach. I’m prepared to wince at the weirdness that is top brass interacting with women in the game for seemingly the first time. Men in suits - characters we have never seen before - sharing the spotlight of their success. And as the curtain fell on the Fifa World Cup, another bloke made sure to make things awkward.

The president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, grabbed Jenni Hermoso’s head, pulling her in to kiss her on the lips. It happened in plain sight and was clearly inappropriate, yet nobody did anything in that moment to stop him. Hermoso, meanwhile, was forced to answer for his behaviour and laugh it off, so we could all get back to celebrating. There couldn’t be a better analogy for the experiences of women in sports.

Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales kisses player Jenni Hermoso.

I’ve been watching this World Cup play out with my tongue firmly between my teeth. Don’t want to be a downer while we are trying to make history here.

Never mind the fact that multiple teams competing were in live conflict with their home federations over pay and mistreatment. Totally normal that a Round of 16 side is running a GoFundMe page administered by a player’s mum.

The player Zambia’s coach allegedly groped? Put that to one side as they go on to a spectacular win over Costa Rica. Let us endure the final’s commentary which lists all of Jorge Vilda’s accomplishments and none of his failings. Tell me more about his under-17s win but nothing of his loss of 13 of Spain’s top players.

Watch on as the United States team, who have led the way for equity in the sport, are now turned into a political football back home. The rancour runs rancid through their punditry as all prior achievements are now portrayed as folly, enforcing the message that you cannot stand up for yourself and win.

All the women listen now as the president of gaffes, Gianni Infantino, tells us that we simply need to pick the right battles as we push on his swinging saloon doors. Never mind the fact that he’s already told you his cowboy accountants can’t ensure that the funds earmarked for players will make it to their pockets.

Let this tournament, staggering under the weight of incompetence, negligence and malfeasance, still shine bright as our greatest example of women’s sport. The best example of what’s still to come. The real example of all things still to overcome. Let’s look at all of it - the light and the shadows.

Give yourself a moment to adjust to this darkness. Do not avert your gaze, no matter how uncomfortable. We need you to see the full picture. This is the world outside of the sparkling stadiums that we are recruiting your daughters into. You found your voice to cheer, now use it to call out what you see.

Dreams and reality are odd bedfellows but we must hold both their hands as we move forward. Sport has lessons to learn. In four years there will be another tournament. Please don’t let me follow that one with another column like this.