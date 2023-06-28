Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Fifa World Cup 2023: Too long or much needed? Football Ferns’ marathon World Cup training camp ends

Michael Burgess
By
4 mins to read
The Football Ferns get in a huddle after their their 33rd and last training session yesterday. Photo / Photosport

The Football Ferns get in a huddle after their their 33rd and last training session yesterday. Photo / Photosport

The Football Ferns’ marathon World Cup training camp is over, as the focus switches to the main event.

The Ferns wrapped up their 33rd and last session yesterday, rounding out nine weeks of preparations for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport