The Football Ferns get in a huddle after their their 33rd and last training session yesterday. Photo / Photosport

The Football Ferns’ marathon World Cup training camp is over, as the focus switches to the main event.

The Ferns wrapped up their 33rd and last session yesterday, rounding out nine weeks of preparations for the Fifa showpiece.

The lengthy camp has been unusual – and probably unprecedented in the professional era – for a New Zealand football team ahead of a major event.

The Herald has been told that some players felt it was too long, especially for those who have been there since the first few weeks, while the team have also been forced to train on unforgiving artificial turf pitches once a week, due to ground availability.

The length of the camp was partly due to being a co-host and having so many players available due to the timings of various leagues.

But it was also staged out of necessity, given the recent poor performances and results, which saw New Zealand Football hit the emergency button.

It has been a gruelling phase, with Monday to Friday sessions and regular games against local boys’ teams.

But Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimkova had no qualms with the extended build-up.

“I feel prepared, I’m excited that we have done this training program,” Klimkova told the Herald. “If someone asked me if I would do it again, I would do it again. It was a long time that we were working hard towards the big tournament that is in front of us and I am very thankful for everyone that has been involved.”

After the Ferns’ World Cup squad is revealed on Friday, the players will have a week off before reconvening ahead of the final warm-up match against Vietnam in Napier on July 10.

The Ferns have worked extensively on their connections – “on and off the field” – as well as style of play and different formations. There has been dedicated weeks focused on each of their Group A opponents – Norway, Philippines and Switzerland.

The Ferns haven’t always looked in sync under Klimkova but she hopes that is a thing of the past.

“I feel like everyone understands their role on the field much better, we had many meetings - group meetings, team meetings, individual meetings,” said Klimkova. “It was hard work but I feel that this team is prepared to compete at the World Cup.

“Our goal is to get out of the group but the bigger one is to inspire the nation. We will be fighting, we will be united, we will be gritty.”

Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimkova. Photo / Photosport

A major focus has been their work in both penalty areas, and the Ferns spent most of yesterday defending at close range, as shots rained down.

Wellington Phoenix striker Milly Clegg took no part in the session, as she continues to recover from an ankle strain suffered two weeks ago. Clegg indicated to the Herald that it wasn’t a major issue, a point reiterated by the coach.

“She is progressing and everything is going the right way,” said Klimkova. “It is looking very positive but we just don’t know exactly when.”

That answer would also indicate the 17 year old will be named in the final 23-player squad, which would continue her meteoric rise.

Olivia Chance is the other member of the casualty ward, as she comes back from a knee injury suffered against Nigeria in April. The midfielder took part in her first full game this week, though time is running short.

From a wider squad of 33, the final roster has had some difficult choices, particularly at fullback, in centre midfield and on the wing.

“Every line had a lot of discussion around it and it was not easy, not clear,” said Klimkova.

The squad was initially going to be told in a group setting but after feedback from players that was changed, with individuals given the option of how they would receive the good or bad news.

“A lot of them were comfortable with face-to-face conversation,” said Klimkova. “Some of them prefer emails, some prefer calls - we were transparent with the process.”