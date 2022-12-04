SportUpdatedFifa World Cup 2022 live updates: England v SenegalNZ Herald4 Dec, 2022 07:38 PMQuick ReadSaveshareShare this articlefacebookcopy linktwitterlinkedinredditemailEngland's Jordan Henderson celebrates scoring the opening goal during the World Cup round of 16 match between England and Senegal. Photo / APEngland's Jordan Henderson celebrates scoring the opening goal during the World Cup round of 16 match between England and Senegal. Photo / APAll the last 16 World Cup action between England and Senegal. SaveshareShare this articlefacebookcopy linktwitterlinkedinredditemail