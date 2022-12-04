Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SportUpdated

Fifa World Cup 2022 live updates: England v Senegal

NZ Herald
Quick Read
England's Jordan Henderson celebrates scoring the opening goal during the World Cup round of 16 match between England and Senegal. Photo / AP

England's Jordan Henderson celebrates scoring the opening goal during the World Cup round of 16 match between England and Senegal. Photo / AP

All the last 16 World Cup action between England and Senegal.


Latest from Sport