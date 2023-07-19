OPINION:

My current and former coaches would probably laugh at this statement but I think I might have become a professional footballer if the Fifa Women’s World Cup had been here earlier.

I loved my football growing up, and to be fair, played at a pretty high, amateur level – but going pro, or using the sport as a means to build a career never crossed my mind.

I always wanted to be a sports reporter because I thought that would be the way I could stay so closely attached to the game and here I am a day away from working at the sporting event of my dreams.

But, little did I know, I could have just kept playing all along – and not focused on a ‘normal’ career – worked harder to be a better player, and eventually, hopefully, one day could have been paid to play.

With that opportunity obviously been and gone, I reflect on the last six months, the build-up to the World Cup, and how invested I’ve been in the women’s game.

One of my earliest memories of the Football Ferns was CJ Bott’s amazing long-range strike in Wellington against Argentina in 2019. I was 19, and already a little too old to kick off a football career. But even then it didn’t really occur to me that you could earn money for football day-to-day, other than players on international duties.

CJ Bott scores a stunning goal in the Cup Of Nations WOAH! What a stunning strike from CJ Bott! 🔥 🎥: Fox Sports Football Posted by CommBank Matildas on Saturday, March 2, 2019

My earliest memories of watching football on the TV were with my dad on an early Saturday and Sunday morning, tuning in to Arsenal. Robin van Persie was my favourite player. At the time, I couldn’t have even told you if there was a women’s Arsenal team.

I loved the top-flight men’s game and watched it with good intent, but there was no inspiration like what I’ve had in the last six months.

I am somewhat embarrassed to say I’ve become a little obsessed as I’ve followed the build-up to this year’s World Cup. I’ve followed women’s teams at national and league level and tracked individual players across the world – absorbing it all. I’ve been intrigued by their professional lifestyle, thoroughly enjoyed their style of play and talent, but most importantly I’ve respected these female players.

I wish I had that 10 years ago – that really would have changed the game for me.

Football Fern CJ Bott celebrates with Besty Hassett after scoring against Argentina in 2019. Photo / Photosport

I’m unsure whose responsibility it is to grow and expose women’s sports so I could have had this feeling early. Is it up to investors, marketers and media to give the women’s game the same opportunity and platform as the men? Is it up to individuals to find their own interest in it and follow along? Or could it be parents, especially for youth who most often than not follow in their footsteps?

I only ever really watched Arsenal men – because my dad did. My dad did, because his dad did.

So my message to all New Zealanders this month: use this World Cup as an opportunity to see the beautiful game up really close. See women play the beautiful game. It’s the most perfect timezone we’ll ever get and the game is more accessible than ever. Expose yourself, your kids, and your friends to it.

Even if just a handful of young girls watch the game, follow the game, and fall in love with it enough to go on to someday make a living from football, I’ll be so pleased. But also, maybe a little jealous – because it’s something on reflection I would have loved to have.