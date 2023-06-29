OPINION:

It’s time for Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimkova to make a big call.

During her tenure Klimkova has often asked for bravery from her players – on and off the field – and now she has to show courage.

Ahead of the 2023 World Cup, which starts on July 20, the Ferns need a new leader.

That might not be a popular call, as Ali Riley has been around forever and captain of this team since 2017. With 152 caps, she is a powerful figure inside the squad and within the women’s game, with her strong presence on various social media platforms.

But with so much at stake, there can be no room for sentiment, or fears about personal relationships.

It’s time to pass the baton.

There are a number of reasons.

Perhaps most importantly, Riley is no longer an automatic starting selection, with the emergence of Michaela Foster. The Wellington Phoenix fullback is green in professional terms but has adapted well to the international stage. Her set piece delivery – off both feet – is vital for a team that has struggled for goals and she offers power and pace on the left.

Given Leicester City fullback CJ Bott is a nailed on starter at right fullback, where does Riley fit in? Riley could still make the XI – depending on formation and permutations – but the captain needs to be among the first picked. She is not in that category.

Riley has been a great servant but turns 36 in October and no longer has the searing turn of pace which made her so effective on the flanks.

Football Ferns captain Ali Riley. Photo / Photosport

And if you want to truly change the culture – and the Ferns still need to make a jump there – it’s harder to do so with the same person at the helm.

Riley made her debut in 2006 and has been to four previous World Cups. She has been a senior player for a decade and had the armband for the 2019 World Cup and the Tokyo Olympics. At both events the Ferns performed well below their potential, with the 2-1 loss to Cameroon in France a truly dark day.

Riley has been part of a group of veteran players that have never faced selection jeopardy, with the impression at times that the environment is too comfortable. There was a stark contrast during the United States’ visit in January, when American captain Becky Sauerbrunn (216 caps) and legendary striker Alex Morgan (206 games) both prefaced every answer to a World Cup related question with “if selected”.

Riley has been captain for Klimkova’s entire tenure, which – beyond the disappointing results – has been notable for some inexplicably flat performances. She has talked a lot about growth and connections and development and improvement but there hasn’t been much evidence.

It feels like the Ferns need a new voice – both internally and externally. Riley has criticised local media for being too negative and seems to have unusual expectations of the New Zealand sporting public, shown by her statement before the first USA match in Wellington.

“I think this team [and] the staff are doing everything that they can to do our country proud, every single time we step on the field,” said Riley. “If that’s not a team you can get behind, then I’m sorry for you.”

It was an unusual comment, given the nation has continually supported the Ferns, despite the lack of breakthrough results, and it showed a lack of understanding of the sporting landscape here from the California native.

But perhaps the moment that said ‘time for a change’ came a day ahead of the Portugal match in Hamilton in February. Klimkova and Riley started the press conference by chanting “we-are-going-to-beat-Portugal” – each saying the alternate word.

It felt like a kids’ television show, rather than the eve of an important home fixture, ahead of the home World Cup. The next day the Ferns were smashed 5-0, raising major questions over their environment.

While Riley remains popular within the group, there are others that would welcome a new voice.

Klimkova has alternatives.

Goalkeeper Victoria Esson has been the Ferns’ most consistent player over the 18 months and appeals as a leader. The 32-year-old is a late bloomer and plays every game as if it might be her last.

Victoria Esson during a Football Ferns training session. Photo / Photosport

She’s waited more than a decade to get her international opportunity and spent years juggling fulltime work. That’s engendered a hunger that can be contagious and inspiring and she doesn’t have the baggage of previous failed campaigns.

The Rangers custodian is the no-nonsense type, with the kind of down to earth messaging that may suit the Ferns and resonate with the public. It’s not always easy for captain from the back but the likes of Iker Casillas, Manuel Neuer, Gigi Buffon and Peter Schmeichel showed it can work well.

Ria Percival is the team’s most complete player, playing at the highest level. She has worn the armband before and is highly respected within the squad, though she is on the comeback trail after her knee injury.

Bott is another possibility, with her heart on the sleeve style, coming off a standout season in England and at 28 would be a long-term option.

A change will also get the best out of Riley. Captaincy is a significant responsibility and the veteran might enjoy be able to focus more on her own performance, while still being a senior voice within the group.

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. A football aficionado, Burgess will never forget the noise that greeted Rory Fallon’s goal against Bahrain in Wellington in 2009.