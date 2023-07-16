Megan Rapinoe of the USA. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION:

It’s time to embrace the Fifa Women’s World Cup – or prepare yourself for regrets.

Whatever you think of football, or sport, or Fifa for that matter, put that to one side for a few weeks.

This will be an extravaganza the like of which we have rarely since before. And it ain’t coming back.

The global growth of women’s football means that this tournament, which Fifa has spent hundreds of millions on, will be too big to bring down under again to a relatively small market, as broadcasters and sponsors simply won’t allow it.

Unlike the rugby, cricket, netball and league major events, this is one and done. And it moves fast.

There is no time for a slow burn, like the recent Women’s Rugby World Cup. There are 29 (of 64) matches in New Zealand, but 24 of them are played in the first two weeks.

Sure, there have been issues.

Fifa’s ticketing system is clunky and ill suited to a market like New Zealand, while their marketing strategy – based on a template used worldwide – didn’t fit here.

The local organisers have also missed the mark, failing to engage clubs, schools and communities until far too late, while the host cities (particularly Auckland) will have some regrets about their approach, as they missed opportunities to build an earlier buzz.

And New Zealand Football has been strangely passive, preferring to stay in the background rather than proactively help to push the event.

But all that needs to be parked now, as it is time to celebrate.

It’s time to celebrate an occasion that can bring together minnows like Panama, Haiti, Zambia and Vietnam, alongside global giants like United States, England, Germany and France. That doesn’t happen anywhere else in sport, aside from the Olympics.

It’s time to celebrate an occasion that will change lives. For all their faults, Fifa’s prizemoney provision should be commended. They are likely to make a loss from this tournament – or at best break even – but they have stumped up $180 million in financial rewards for teams, players and federations. Every player is guaranteed at least $49,000, while making the second round will be worth $98,000 and the quarter-finals $147,000.

If you consider the average salary in women’s football is around $23,000 – and in many places a lot less – along with the GDP in some competing countries it is easy to imagine the potential effect.

Claude Bunge of New Zealand and Ada Hegerberg of Norway. Photo / photosport.nz

It will also be a cultural celebration. Supporters from more than 100 countries have bought tickets and the impending fan invasion will only be comparable to the men’s Rugby World Cup or a British and Irish Lions tour, with more than 30,000 travelling fans expected.

It will also put a huge spotlight on New Zealand, especially with the opening game, the repeat of the 2019 final between the United States and the Netherlands and the semifinal at Eden Park.

And Fifa run a great show, with all the bells and whistles, while the host cities have spared no expense with fan zones.

But most of all it’s time to celebrate the players.

The United States team is here – perhaps for up to five matches, if they reach the semifinals.

That means Megan Rapinoe, who has won two World Cups, amassed two million Instagram followers and dared a public feud with President Donald Trump.

There’s Alex Morgan, another rockstar footballer who is also one of three mums on the US team and has twice been named among Time’s magazine list of 100 most influential people.

Lindsey Horan, left, and Sophia Smith, center, celebrate with Trinity Rodman. Photo / AP

Trinity Rodman, daughter of Chicago Bulls favourite Dennis, is the highest-paid player in the American league at the age of 21.

Spain’s Alexia Putellas – currently preparing in Palmerston North – has twice been judged the best player on the planet while Norway’s Ada Hegerberg was the first winner of the Ballon d’Or Feminin in 2018.

Sweden are ranked third in the world and former champions Japan always delight with their intricate patterns of play, while the Football Ferns have a chance to become household names with some positive results.

Women’s football is also a great watch, even for the casual or new fan. It tends to be more open and attacking than the men’s game, which can be defensive and cynical when the stakes get high.

There’s generally less of the diving and other antics that can turn people off and the athletes are easier to relate to, while the simplicity of football makes it easy to follow, even if you have never seen a game before.

So don’t miss the boat.

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. A football aficionado, Burgess will never forget the noise that greeted Rory Fallon’s goal against Bahrain in Wellington in 2009.