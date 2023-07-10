Ria Percival of the Football Ferns during the International Friendly match against Vietnam at McLean Park. Photo / Getty

A huge relief – and a shot of belief. They are the main outcomes from the Football Ferns’ 2-0 victory over Vietnam on Monday, as the home side gained a desperately needed result ahead of the Fifa Women’s World Cup. It ended a 10 game winless streak that stretched back to September last year and will engender some confidence ahead of the impending extravaganza.

Four things to like

Ria rises again

If anyone needed a reminder of Ria Percival’s importance to the Football Ferns, it came in Napier. In her first international match in 15 months – after a horrific knee injury – Percival was superb. The Spurs midfielder is the heartbeat of this team - with her ability to play in congested areas and sets the tone with her awareness, intensity, work rate and aggression, which lifts everyone around her. If she hits top form, the prognosis for the Ferns looks much rosier.

Indiah-Paige Riley introduces herself

When the 21-year-old declared her allegiance to the Ferns last August, there was a buzz of excitement in the football community, as she was highly rated within the Australian system. There were flashes in one of her first matches against the Philippines but precious little since, as the Ferns were often on the back foot. Monday showcased her potential, as she offers a point of difference on the ball. The Brisbane Roar midfielder created Jacqui Hand’s goal and laid on several other opportunities, with her pace, flair and close control too much for the defence.

Jacqui Hand celebrates scoring with Indiah-Paige Riley during the international friendly against Vietnam. Photo / Lynne Cameron / www.photosport.nz

The formation fits

Klimkova has tried a few different shapes during her 24-match tenure, but Monday’s 4-3-3 system was effective, given the personnel available. The Ferns looked solid without the ball – helped by the screen that Percival and Malia Steinmetz provide – and got plenty of numbers into the final third, with the fullbacks marauding on the flanks. Hannah Wilkinson provided a target up front, with Hand and Riley working well off her, which gave the Ferns more depth and variety in attack.

Stott’s got the lot

For passing range and vision, there is no one in the Ferns that can match Rebekah Stott. Her passing out of defence – whether short or long - was precise and measured. She was composed in possession and picked her moments to venture forward, taking advantage of the space offered by Vietnam. Her ability to read the play from the back will be vital at the World Cup.

Four concerns

Vietnam’s vast gulf

The Asian minnows were extremely limited on Monday night. They struggled to retain possession, sat behind the ball and offered little in attack. They also rarely pressed, allowing the Ferns space and time on the ball. While the New Zealand team did well to play through a congested defence, they will face a vastly different challenge against Norway, Switzerland and to a lesser extent the Philippines. They will be hassled, harried and closed down in possession, with fewer options.

Flawed finishing

The Ferns were wasteful in Napier, with 17 shots in the first half alone. They spurned plenty of gilt-edged opportunities, often guilty of missing the target and will need to be much more clinical. In the World Cup they may only get one or two chances across an entire match and taking them will be the difference between progressing to the knockout stages and an early exit.

Second half slide

After a rollicking first period, the Ferns dipped noticeably after halftime. Even before the flurry of substitutions – which started around the 70th minute mark – the 1st XI let their standards slip, after Vietnam had made some adjustments. It’s the kind of thing that could be terminal in their upcoming games, as any flat period will be ruthlessly punished.

Lack of sizzle from set pieces

The Ferns didn’t get much profit from their corners and free kicks, despite a significant aerial advantage with the likes of Hannah Wilkinson and Katie Bowen. Given they are likely to face a possession deficit against Norway and Switzerland, dead ball situations need to be more of a threat.

Percival’s lofted deliveries were accurate, but the suspicion remains that Michaela Foster’s ability to whip crosses and free kicks off both feet is the greater trump card. But how does she fit in? It’s hard to see coach Jitka Klimkova shifting incumbent co-captain Ali Riley from left fullback, given her experience and mana within the group.