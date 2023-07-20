One historic win down, more to come?

The Football Ferns recorded their first ever win at World Cup last night with a stunning 1-0 victory over Norway at Eden Park. The Hannah Wilkinson goal in the 48th minute put the record 42,000 crowd at Eden Park into a frenzy as New Zealand kicked off the tournament with the perfect result.

Next game

The Ferns head to the capital to face the Philippines on Tuesday. The Philippines open their campaign against Switzerland later today and are the lowest-ranked team in group A, ranked 46th in the world. Prior to 2022, the team had limited success. Last year they qualified for their first World Cup and lifted their first major international trophy, winning the ASEAN Football Federation Women’s Championship.

New Zealand and Philippines last clashed in September last year with New Zealand coming back from 1-0 down to win 2-1. Meikayla Moore, who missed selection for the World Cup, levelled the match in the 70th minute before Ali Riley scored the winner seven minutes before fulltime.

Hannah Wilkinson celebrates scoring the winning goal against Norway. Photo / Michael Craig

Another win and they’re through?

Not exactly. A victory for the Football Ferns doesn’t guarantee a spot in the next round. If Switzerland beat the Philippines and New Zealand in the final game, and Norway beat Switzerland and the Philippines then three teams would be on six points. But two wins from two would put the Football Ferns in a strong position needing just a draw against 20th ranked Switzerland to make the round of 16.

Ok, let’s get really ahead of ourselves, who could they face in the round of 16?

Yeah hold your horses there champ. We’re only two games into the group play. Plenty of football to play. The Football Ferns should not be underestimating the Philippines first before even thinking about a first-ever trip to the knockout stage. However, for the record, the top team in Group A faces the runner up in Group C (Spain, Japan, Costa Rica,and Zambia) in Auckland on August 5 and the runner-up team in Group A will play the top team in Group C in Wellington later that day.

Are there tickets for the remaining New Zealand games?

You have to get in quick with reports the next game in Wellington set for a full house. Fifa hasn’t put up the sold out sign just yet with the ticketing website saying ‘low availability’. According to reports remaining tickets for both the Philippines clash and the Switzerland game in Dunedin on July 30 were snapped up minutes after fulltime last night. But there are plenty of other games across the New Zealand venues of Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Dunedin.

The USA clash against Netherlands in Wellington, a rematch of the 2019 final, on July 27 is a sellout though.