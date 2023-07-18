US Women’s National Team defender Kelly O’Hara broke down in Auckland on Tuesday over teammate Megan Rapinoe’s impending retirement.

O’Hara who is set to play at her fourth World Cup with Rapinoe, described the legendary forward as “one of a kind.”

The pair have been tight on and off the pitch ever since playing together for the first time in 2010. Fast forward to 2023, the American stalwarts will go for a third World Cup championship.

Days before hopping on a plane to New Zealand, Rapinoe announced that she will be retiring from the beautiful game at the end of the year – for both club and country – meaning this World Cup would be her last.

Not naive as to her age, she was always aware this would likely be her final major event.

It was at a US Soccer press conference, four days from their tournament opener against Vietnam that O’Hara began opening up about how she’s coping with the shock announcement.

“It’s hard to put into words honestly.

“I know that the world sees the Megan Rapinoe that the world sees, but we get to see her up close and personal,” O’Hara said. “Obviously the Pinoe (nickname) that the world sees is an incredible person and human and that is her also up close and personal like she brings a sense of humour and lightness but intensity and empathy.”

O’Hara said, “There’s never been one like her, there’s probably never going to be one close to her.”

It was at this point when the 157-capped American began tearing up with roughly 50 international media personnel in front of her.

“It’s sad to think about this being her last... but she’s done such incredible things for this team and for the world.”

She confided, “To be able to the up close and personal Pinoe, and be close to that, has been really special.”

Rapinoe told New Zealand media not long after arrival she wanted to reveal her retirement date before the tournament started to end all the questions and speculation.

“Obviously I’m 38 years old, I’m not going to be playing forever and it just always feels weird for me to have something settled and feel at peace and to not answer a question honestly,” Rapinoe said. “I kind of wanted to have that for myself.

“I think it allows me to focus a lot more, allows the team to focus a lot more; we don’t have to get questions every time, every single game.

“It’s just kind of out there and I can just really enjoy it and focus on trying to win the tournament.”

Teammate Andi Sullivan, who has played with Rapinoe for half the amount of time as O’Hara, said it hasn’t really kicked in yet at the camp what it would be like to play without the iconic striker.

“We’re trying to just soak up as much Pinoe as we can.”

“I think to reiterate what Kelly said, is she brings all these things to the world – no joke”

Sullivan explained even the way Rapinoe announced her retirement was admirable with so much humour, grace and light.

“She’s still able to connect with individuals and bring so much warmth and comfort – which is kind of crazy for someone who is such a big personality.”

“She has this range about her that’s incredible, and obviously on the field there’s no one like her either – she just brings this different element,” said Sullivan

O’Hara admitted the team hopes to send Rapinoe out on a high and take home another major trophy.

The USA kick off their World Cup campaign at 1pm on July 22 at Auckland’s Eden Park against Vietnam.



