Football icon Megan Rapinoe has revealed the reason behind her recent decision to retire after the upcoming Fifa Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The United States forward and the rest of her teammates had their first training session Downunder after arriving in New Zealand on Tuesday morning.

Getting a feel for the winter air and the new pitch grown specifically for her team at East Coast Bays Football Club in Auckland, Rapinoe showed off her skills, professionalism and, most notably, her tidy, blue head of hair.

Rapinoe is known for more than just what she delivers on the field and is set to be a fan favourite at the tournament.

Megan Rapinoe speaks to the media during her first training session since arriving in New Zealand for the World Cup. Photo / Photosport

The 38-year-old is a vocal advocate for gender and pay equity, as well as social issues like LGBTQ+, racial and gender rights. Last year she became the first footballer to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom in America.

Days before hopping on a plane to New Zealand, Rapinoe announced that she will be retiring from the beautiful game at the end of the year – for both club and country – meaning this World Cup would be her last.

Not naive to her age, she was always aware this would likely be her final major event.

Megan Rapinoe during a training session at Bay City Park in Auckland. Photo / Photosport

The two-time World Cup champion told New Zealand media on Wednesday she wanted to reveal her retirement date before the World Cup to end all the questions and speculation.

“Obviously I’m 38 years old, I’m not going to be playing forever and it just always feels weird for me to have something settled and feel at peace and to not answer a question honestly,” Rapinoe said. “I kind of wanted to have that for myself.

“I think it allows me to focus a lot more, allows the team to focus a lot more; we don’t have to get questions every time, every single game.

“It’s just kind of out there and I can just really enjoy it and focus on trying to win the tournament.”

Beyond the field, Rapinoe’s iconic style doesn’t go unmissed. From clothes to accessories to the colour of her hair, she always carries herself with flare. Just this week she was on the cover of Time magazine.

At Bay City Park on Wednesday, Rapinoe’s blue hair was noted and she disclosed that she opted for that colour in particular to match the hair of World Cup mascot Tazuni. US defender Crystal Dunn also joined in on the blue hair trend.

Rapinoe said she brought a bunch of colours with her and fans should expect a few changes throughout the tournament.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Rapinoe laughed. “I don’t really know what goes on up there, I’m not the boss of it.”

Fifa Women's World Cup official mascot Tazuni. Photo / Photosport

Aware of her status in the sport, Rapinoe said she takes “a lot of pride” in inspiring the footballing community in a small nation like New Zealand.

“I think especially those of us who have been around for a long time, [it] certainly wasn’t like this for all the World Cups that we’ve been a part of our entire career,” she said. “I think we can really see and feel the game growing and world changing around us.

“I know what that meant for me to be able to see Mia Hamm up close or see Brandi Chastain up close when I was younger - so hopefully it’s an inspiration to them, but I think it’s also an inspiration to us as well.”

It’s now feeling “very real” for Rapinoe to finally be here in New Zealand just days away from their tournament opener against Vietnam at Eden Park.

She said the team is “spoiled” to be playing in such a beautiful part of the world, adding that the facilities are “great”.

“I think obviously from a zoomed-out perspective, I’m feeling all the feels and knowing this will be my last World Cup and my final season just in general; feeling really grateful to be here.”







