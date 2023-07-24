Voyager 2023 media awards

Fifa Women’s World Cup: The swift transformation of young Football Ferns’ striker Jacqui Hand

Michael Burgess
By
5 mins to read
Jacqui Hand in action against Norway. Photo / Photosport

When Jacqui Hand first got called up for the Football Ferns, she couldn’t quite believe her eyes.

Hand was sitting in her bedroom, in the University house she shared with fellow Colorado College students, when

