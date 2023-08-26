Voyager 2023 media awards

Fifa Women’s World Cup: The Herald end of tournament awards - the good, the bad and the downright strange

Michael Burgess
By
6 mins to read
Spain celebrate winning the Fifa women's World Cup. Michael Burgess rates the victors as the tournament's standout team by a long shot. Photo / Getty Images

After a five-week festival, Michael Burgess looks back on the hits and misses of the 2023 Fifa World Cup.

Best match: The final. That’s an unusual scenario, as often deciders are tepid, cagey affairs, but

