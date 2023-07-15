Norway training at Seddon Fields on Friday. Photo / photosport.nz

Norway commenced their Fifa Women’s World Cup campaign on rough surfaces after arriving in New Zealand ahead of the official tournament window.

The group A front runners were one of the first teams to arrive downunder – which was a calculated decision to conquer jet lag.

The European nation, ranked 12 in the world, landed in New Zealand two weeks before kickoff to overcome issues they might face with vastly different timezones.

Norwegian staff wanted players to be in a routine and normal sleeping patterns well before their opening match against the host country on July 20.

Norway have been using the last week to get adjusted, head coach Hege Riise told the Herald.

“Most of us now are in a good place - sleeping patterns, food and training.”

However, Riise said a couple of players are still adjusting.

She said since they arrived, staff have been monitoring the players daily as they overcome jet lag and have seen their energy levels increase “higher each day”.

Norway coach Hege Riise. Photo / photosport.nz

But the strategy to overcome tiredness early has come at a price for the team, who have been unable to train at their dedicated facility in Western Springs, due to it being too early before the Fifa window commenced.

Seddon Fields didn’t officially open until July 14, meaning they were set for eight days of training on regular grounds.

In that interim, the team are understood to have trained at Madills Farm – the home of Eastern Suburbs football club – and Kristin School in Albany, both of which were not up to Fifa standards.

“There were no good fields,” Riise admitted. Norwegian midfielder Emilie Haavi said the same.

Fortunately, Western Springs Football Club, who are hosting Norway at their home of Seddon Fields, were able to open their doors earlier than anticipated meaning the side could get onto their pristine, rolled turf, before the official Fifa window.

Riise said: “We did what we could do and pushed so we can get in here.”

On Friday at the team’s open training, the players seemed to be relieved to be training now on an immaculate surface.

Other than the rough start, the Norwegians are enjoying being on New Zealand soil, calling it similar to home.

“It’s green, and it feels like Norway,” said Riise. “Except it’s raining every five minutes.”

Haavi laughed, “It’s a pretty country, but it’s like four seasons in one day.”

She added however that it’s not like the type of winter they are used to and a winter World Cup would be fine.

“The fields [at Western Springs] are good and that’s the most important thing,” Haavi said.

About 200 Western Springs members and junior players were invited to the opening training where they received Norwegian gifts and autographs. The professional players themselves were equally excited as they tried to earn the hearts of Kiwi fans.

Players acknowledged it would be hard to win them over having New Zealand in their pool - however, their warm, humble and happy nature might see them turn a few.

Haavi added Kiwis might enjoy watching her side as they play “nice football and score good goals” - something the Football Ferns have lacked in the last 18 months.

Haavi is one of the many stars on the Norwegian roster. She recently won the 2022-23 Serie A competition in Italy and was also named the league’s most valuable player.

Emilie Haavi in action for Norway. Photo / Getty

She’ll play alongside Chelsea goalscorer Guro Reiten and Ada Hegerberg, who was the first female to win the Ballon d’Or trophy for the world’s best player in 2018

Norway - one of the world’s most successful nations, having won the Euros, World Cup and Olympic gold - will be New Zealand’s toughest competition in group A.

As likely favourites to qualify top of the group, they are anticipated to have an extended run in the knockout stage.

Haavi said, “We have our goal that we want to go through to the next stage. We are always wanting to go onto the field wanting to win.

“I think we have really good potential in our team, especially in our attack. We have great players that have been performing really well out in Europe this season and if we can put it all together I think we can be a dark horse.”

They’ll play the Football Ferns in the tournament’s opening match, and though a result is the biggest focus, players are celebrating the opportunity.

“For me, it is an honour,” Haavi said. “It will be a cool experience.”

Norway kick off at 7pm against New Zealand on July 20 at Eden Park in Auckland.