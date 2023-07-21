Costa Rica's Raquel Rodriguez. Photo / AP

Live updates of the Fifa Women’s World Cup clash between Spain and Costa Rica in Wellington.

Alexia Putellas, considered one of the best playmakers in the world, leads Spain into its third World Cup appearance in a Group C match against Costa Rica at Wellington.

Putellas, who plays professionally for Barcelona, made the team despite an ACL injury that forced her to miss the 2022 Women’s Euro. The 2022 FIFA Player of the Year and Ballon d’Or winner trained alone upon the team’s arrival in New Zealand, prompting speculation that she wasn’t fully fit.

But coach Jorge Vilda said Putellas will be available Friday.

The Spanish team has been embroiled in controversy since last September, when 15 players signed a letter complaining about their coach and conditions in the national setup. Three of those players were named to the World Cup squad.

“If these players are here now, it’s because they are committed with the national team,” Vilda said after announcing his roster.

Costa Rica is playing in the tournament for the second time and is in a group that includes Japan and Zambia. Costa Rica, coincidentally, opened its first World Cup in 2015 with a 1-1 draw against Spain.

Costa Rica comes into the tournament off one win, two draws and eight losses in its last 11 matches. The only victory was against Haiti at the Central American and Caribbean Games earlier this month.