The Philippines open their World Cup campaign against Switzerland. Photo / Getty

The Philippines open their World Cup campaign against Switzerland. Photo / Getty

Live updates of the Fifa Women’s World Cup clash between the Philippines and Switzerland in Dunedin.

Philippines will make its World Cup debut — men or women — in a Group A match against Switzerland in Dunedin.

Although it is the Filipinas first time on the global stage, they aren’t facing a veteran Switzerland squad. Switzerland is making only its second World Cup appearance, first since the 2015 tournament.

Philippines qualified for the tournament through the 2022 Asia Cup, where the Filipinas lost in the semifinals in their best performance at an Asian Cup and World Cup qualification.

Still, Philippines is the lowest-ranked team in a group that includes co-host New Zealand and Norway. The women won five of their last six matches headed into the tournament.

Switzerland got into the tournament with a dramatic playoff victory over Wales in October. Fabienne Humm scored in the 121st-minute to avoid sending the game to penalties, getting the team into the World Cup.

Switzerland in 2015 advanced to the knockout rounds but was eliminated in a 1-0 loss to Canada. The Swiss women have not won a match in seven outings since the win over Wales.

Swiss forward Ramona Bachmann wasn’t worried about her team’s lead-in to the tournament.

“We’re going to build on our strengths. We’re a team that is aggressive,” she said. “They don’t really know what’s coming, we have different weapons.”