Canada forward Janine Beckie. Photo / AP

Live updates of the Fifa women’s World Cup clash between Nigeria and Canada in Melbourne.

The most prolific scorer in international soccer begins play in her sixth Women’s World Cup when Christine Sinclair leads Canada against Nigeria in a Friday match played in Melbourne.

It will likely be a last World Cup for Sinclair, who gets the same anxiousness at age 40 as she did when she made her global debut 20 years ago.

“It’s the same as my first World Cup. I still get those nerves, those butterflies of excitement as I did back in 2003 in my first one,” Sinclair said. “This is why you play, this is why you spend all those hours and days training while no one else is. Can’t wait to represent Canada.”

The Canada captain is undeniably her nation’s biggest soccer star, having won a pair of Olympic bronze medals before finally winning a gold at the Tokyo Games. What has eluded her is soccer’s preeminent trophy, and Canada has appeared in every World Cup since missing the inaugural tournament in 1991.

Canada and Nigeria are in Group B, which also includes co-host Australia and Ireland.

Sinclair credits her longevity to her ability to adapt her game. Once a forward, she’s now shifted to a more midfield role, orchestrating the team’s play.

“I’m the type of person that’s never satisfied, always thinks there’s room for improvement, whether it’s individually or collectively as a team,” Sinclair said. “That drives me on a day-to-day basis.”

So does her desire to finally win a World Cup.

“There’s six to eight teams probably in the world that can win this thing. And we’re definitely one of those,” she added. “We’ve got the right combination of experience and young ones experiencing their first World Cup. It’s going to be exciting.”

Sinclair is probably America’s best-known non-U.S. women’s soccer player. She was on the University of Portland’s two NCAA championship teams and has played since 2013 for the Portland Thorns of the National Women’s Soccer League.

She’s also played for the Canadian national team since 2000 and has scored 190 international goals, far more than the men’s leader, Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 123.

Nigeria, meanwhile, is ranked 40th in the world but has been to all nine editions of the Women’s World Cup. Placed in such a tough group, the Super Falcons will need some surprising results to reach the knockout stage for the third time in team history.

Led by coach Randy Waldrum, an American who is currently the head coach of Pittsburgh’s women’s team, Nigeria gained confidence with wins over Costa Rica, Haiti and New Zealand in its last three matches.

Canada lost four of its last five games — but all four losses were to teams ranked 11th or higher in the world. The previous meeting between Canada and Nigeria was a 2-2 draw in 2022.

Off the field, the Canadian women are in a contract dispute with their federation that has stretched on for more than a year. Sinclair has said a funding agreement for the team is close but not completed.

“We’re just not focused on it anymore. It’s about to get done,” she said. “Honestly we haven’t thought about it for one second these past couple weeks. Just focusing on playing.”