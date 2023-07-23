France's Wendie Renard. Photo /AP

Live updates of the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 clash between France and Jamaica in Sydney.

Four years after France fell flat in the Women’s World Cup as the host country, Les Bleus return to the global stage with a new coach determined to dethrone the United States.

France hoped to contend for the 2019 tournament title but was eliminated by the Americans in the quarterfinals in Paris. The plan for a better result this year was nearly derailed in February when captain Wendie Renard quit the team “to protect my mental health” and two other players followed her exit.

The French federation vowed to look into the situation and in March fired coach Corinne Diacre with a year remaining on her contract. The team replaced her with Hervé Renard, who resigned as coach of Saudi Arabia’s men’s team to take the job.

Hervé Renard led Saudi Arabia to an upset over eventual winner Argentina in the men’s World Cup in November and, when he leads France against Jamaica on Sunday in a Group F match in Sydney, he will be just the second coach to manage at both the men’s and women’s World Cups.

Hervé Renard also previously coached Morocco’s men’s team.

His hiring prompted Wendie Renard to return to the team and she’ll be on the field for the first ever meeting between France and Jamaica in women’s international play. It is France’s fifth appearance in the tournament, and Jamaica’s second appearance.

Jamaica lost all three of its matches in its 2019 debut, scoring only once while giving up 12 goals. Its play in this World Cup will hinge on the performance of Khadija Shaw, a Manchester City striker who was one of only two players to score at least 20 goals in the English Women’s Super League from 2022-23.

Jamaica is one of many teams battling its federation over funding, and its players created a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for their preparations.