New Zealand striker Hannah Wilkinson (left) and Fifa’s head of women’s football Sarai Bareman with the World Cup trophy. Photo / photosport.nz

Fifa’s Kiwi head of women’s football Sarai Bareman admits that World Cup ticket sales in New Zealand are a concern, but is optimistic numbers can be boosted dramatically in the next month.

The Women’s World Cup kicks off on July 20, with the Football Ferns taking on Norway at Eden Park, followed by Australia’s clash with Ireland in Sydney later the same night.

It will be the biggest edition yet, expanded to 32 teams, while Fifa are expecting record television viewing figures to back up its large investment in the tournament.

But stadium attendances are the most visible barometer and the uptake in New Zealand hasn’t matched expectations.

“We have sold a lot of tickets, around 1.1 million, which is more than the entire [2019] tournament in France,” Bareman told the Herald. “But I have to admit that here in New Zealand, there are still a few matches that are quite low in terms of ticket sales and that is a concern for me. That is going to be my main focus between now and the tournament; trying to make sure we can fill those stadiums.”

New Zealand’s share of sales is around 260,000, with 29 matches here. Some games are close to sold out, including the opener, the blockbuster United States versus Netherlands group clash in Wellington and the Eden Park semifinal, but others have sold less than 5000. That would usually be a respectable crowd for a women’s football international here — but not at the senior World Cup.

There are some factors. The successful Matildas are driving sales in Australia, while the Football Ferns have failed to capture the public imagination in the same way. There are the population differentials, while Australia are also hosting teams with large expatriate communities (England, Ireland, South Korea, China and Brazil, among others).

But Bareman, who grew up in West Auckland and attended Massey High, admits Fifa didn’t get its marketing strategy quite right in New Zealand, leaving it late to engage schools, clubs and local communities.

“Community engagement is key for us and definitely, we could have gone in a lot earlier,” said Bareman. “The thing with Fifa is that it’s a huge beast of an organisation and these World Cups are absolutely massive.

“Something I learned since being in this role is that there is a global level to things, even in terms of marketing, communication and how we put our messages out, and then there is the grassroots, community level.

“Here in New Zealand, in particular, if you want to make an impact, that’s the level you have to penetrate. So we certainly could have gone earlier but that is not stopping us getting in in a big way now.”

Fifa and local organisers have accelerated their efforts in recent weeks, taking the message to clubs, schools and other community events, along with some expat groups of teams playing in New Zealand.

Bareman has a personal interest.

“It’s part of my ego and pride as a Kiwi. I want to make sure we can [pull] our weight. So we have a bit to do.”

Bareman worked in the banking sector here for a decade, before taking a role at the Samoan Football Association in 2008. That was the start of a dizzying rise through football administration, culminating in her appointment as chief women’s football officer in October 2016.

Overseeing Fifa’s flagship female tournament on home soil is an honour but not without huge responsibility.

“I feel that [pressure] quite acutely. We have invested massive amounts into the sport over the last six years and the World Cup is the moment where the spotlight is shining on that investment and in the development that has been done. So there is pressure, for sure.”

The tournament has already left a significant footprint, with upgrades to club facilities and grounds, and Bareman has no doubt the legacy will be considerable.

“In participation, the interest of women and girls to play the sport is going to explode and we have to be ready for that. We need to make sure that we can retain that interest once it happens.”

But that’s the future impact. For now, Bareman is focused on making sure Kiwis don’t let the tournament pass them by.

“People are surprised when you tell them the ticket prices and we’ve made it that way deliberately, because we want fans to come and experience it. One of the things I’d love to see in New Zealand is the country fall in love with football as much as rugby.”