Lindsey Horan, of USA, controls the ball against Dolores Silva, of Portugal. Photo / Getty

As the knockout stages of the Fifa Women’s World Cup are set to begin, Michael Burgess looks back at the talking points from a spectacular group phase.

Unbeatable drama

This tournament has exhibited the magic of group-stage football – and shown what is about to be lost in the men’s World Cup. The last two weeks have been thrilling fare, as underdogs have risen to the occasion. There has been genuine jeopardy for the big nations; not many predicted that world No 2 Germany, Canada (7) and Brazil (8) would be on a plane home after the first fortnight. Italy (16) were also eliminated, while the United States and Australia had to battle. It was a similar pattern in Qatar last December but that is about to be lost, as the presence of 48 teams in the men’s tournament in North America in 2026 will heavily dilute the quality within groups.

Football’s coming home…again?

Let’s not speak too soon, but the draw is falling nicely into place for England, as the Lionesses try to add to their 2022 European glory. They avoided Canada or Australia in the round of 16 (though Nigeria won’t be easy) and will play Colombia or Jamaica, instead of Germany or Brazil, if they progress to the last eight. They have a potential trump card in Lauren James, who was superb in their wins over Denmark and China. The sibling of fellow England international Reece, the winger has been tipped for greatness ever since she was training with Arsenal’s women’s team as a 14-year-old. Seven years on, she is delivering, with a tournament high of six combined goals and assists.

England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first-half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the World Cup match between England and Denmark in Sydney.

USA avoid inconceivable exit

For a few seconds last Tuesday night at Eden Park, time stood still. The Auckland venue has seen plenty of dramatic moments over the years but not too many as big as this, as Portugal’s Ana Capeta hared through on goal in the 92nd minute. Her shot found the post, which saved the Americans from a fate that was both inconceivable and outrageous. In eight previous Women’s World Cups the United States had reached five finals (four wins) and three semifinals, so for the Stars and Stripes to depart before the group stages would have been the greatest shock in tournament history.

Portugal almost spoil the Netflix series

”I ended up not even seeing my shot, because I was falling to the ground,” said Capeta afterwards, talking to two Portuguese journalists and the Herald. “But I confess that during the milliseconds that I fell to the ground, I dreamed.”

Capeta said they were a few centimetres away from “spoiling the Netflix series”, referring to the documentary makers currently following Team USA. ”We almost reversed the roles”. American goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher admitted it had been the scare of a generation. “It was a beautiful sound to hear it hit the post, that’s for sure,” said Naeher.

The real winter World Cup

The weather has been relatively mild, given what New Zealand can throw down at this time of year. That all changed last Wednesday, as a “polar blast” coincided with games in Hamilton and Wellington. It was brutal, especially for fans, with a chilling wind and icy rain, while the media benches cleared for a period in the second half at Waikato Stadium, as showers hit laptops and desks.

In Hamilton, some players were still shivering as they walked through the mixed zone. ”It was a different kind of weather,” laughed Swedish midfielder Sofia Jakobsson. “I don’t know if it was like snow, rain in the second half, a lot of wind…and then suddenly it was gone. Normally a World Cup is sunny outside and really warm weather. This is different, for sure.”

Malia Steinmetz of New Zealand and Nadine Riesen of Switzerland compete for the ball. Photo / Getty

Statistics paint picture for Football Ferns

Numbers might not tell the whole story but they do provide a picture. Across their three group matches, the Football Ferns had 20 corners and 39 free kicks and attempted a total of 80 crosses. They had 40 shots on goal – with 28 from inside the area – but managed only one goal. The contribution of youngsters Jacqui Hand and Malia Steinmetz is also highlighted. Hand made more sprints (167) and did more pressing (97 attempts) than anyone else, while also having the most pass receptions between midfield and defence (74). Steinmetz clocked a team high 34 kilometres.

Rise of the minnows

If there has been a theme so far, it’s the rise of the teams outside the top tier. World No 25 Colombia are the best example, as they topped Group H, eliminating Germany and South Korea in the process, while Morocco (72), South Africa (54), Jamaica (43) and Nigeria (40) have all flipped the form book.

Their progress makes the Ferns’ fate harder to stomach. The women’s game is developing at a staggering rate, especially in countries where it was barely played not that long ago. The cost of missing a golden chance on home soil will only become more profound, as these tournaments become more and more competitive.

Kiwis switch on to football

The crowds have been remarkable, highlighted by the 42,958 that came to Eden Park for the USA vs Portugal match. Despite being played on a Tuesday night, it exceeded the turnout for the Women’s Rugby World Cup final in Auckland last year. It was also the third biggest group stage attendance to watch the Americans in tournament history, in matches staged outside the United States.

Hamilton falls flat

Of all the New Zealand venues, Hamilton has mystified a few travelling media and fans. A European journalist commented that it felt like “one big American drive through” while another asked ‘Where is everyone?’ in the sprawling city of 165,000 people. A large contingent of Norwegian supporters were also stumped by the closing times, unable to find anywhere to congregate after their match with Switzerland in the second group phase.

Brazil's Bia Zaneratto celebrates after scoring her team's third goal against Panama. Photo / Getty

Records tumble

Germany hadn’t lost a World Cup group stage match in 28 years, before their 2-1 reverse against Colombia. When Brazil were held to a 0-0 draw by Jamaica – confirming their elimination – it was the first time they hadn’t found the net in 23 pool play matches, dating back to 1991. And the scorelines in group A – 1-0, 2-0, 1-0, 0-0, 6-0 and 0-0 set a record of eight clean sheets, exceeding the previous tournament high of six.

Moving on for Megan

Though Megan Rapinoe has yet to make an impact on the pitch, she remains a big deal. After the United States’ draw with Portugal at Eden Park, several interviews in the mixed zone were cut short after a couple of minutes, despite a large press pack, with a staff member moving the players on. When an American journalist inquired why, he was told they had to “make room for Megan”. The 38-year-old Rapinoe was the last to arrive, with a huge scrum converging.

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. A football aficionado, Burgess will never forget the noise that greeted Rory Fallon’s goal against Bahrain in Wellington in 2009.