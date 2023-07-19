Sit down with the NZ Herald and a panel of experts to discuss how the Football Ferns can make history in the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup.

All you need to know ahead of the Football Ferns’ first game of the Fifa Women’s World Cup against Norway at Eden Park on Thursday, July 20 (kickoff 7pm).

The Fifa Women’s World Cup is set to be the biggest and best ever, with a couple of records set to fall when the Football Ferns play the opening game of the tournament in Auckland on Thursday.

New Zealand play Norway at Eden Park in the first match of the 64-game tournament.

Thirty-five thousand fans turned up to Eden Park to watch the All Whites play Australia last year, in what was the first senior football international played at the ground.

But that attendance figure is set to be broken on Thursday, with a sell out crowd of just over 40,000 expected at Eden Park.

It will be easily the biggest crowd to attend any football match in New Zealand, surpassing the 35,194 who watched the men’s national side beat Bahrain in Wellington in 2009 to qualify for the following year’s World Cup.

The Football Ferns’ previous highest attendance was the almost 13,000 who watched them play the United States at Eden Park earlier this year.

Midfielder Annalie Longo said she had been thinking about the opening game for a while.

“You definitely visualise being out there, full stadium with that crowd behind you, it kind of gives you that goosebumps kind of moment,” Longo said.

“We want to go out and inspire that next generation and I can’t wait to put that shirt on and hopefully do that for the country.”

Another veteran of the Ferns side is defensive midfielder Ria Percival, who is also about to play her fifth World Cup.

The 33-year-old is hoping to motivate all the youngsters in the stands at Eden Park.

“For us it’s now leaving a legacy for that next generation that hopefully come through,” Percival said.

“The same with the fans, we obviously need everyone here supporting us.

“It’s a massive opportunity for us to really put our country out there on the stage of football, ready to prove who we are as a squad and as a nation.”

Football Ferns midfielder Ria Percival during the pre-tournament friendly against Vietnam. Photo / Getty Images

At the other end of the scale is 17-year-old striker Milly Clegg, who will play in her first senior World Cup.

She wasn’t sure what to expect in front of such a large home crowd.

“This stadium is humongous and it’ll be amazing living in the moment and soaking it all up because it’s such a huge occasion and so special to be involved in it,” Clegg said.

Being hosts does provide special memories of its own, and Ferns defender Rebekah Stott can’t wait.

“The thought of coming out onto Eden Park in front of a sold-out crowd is something we’ll hold forever and we can’t wait,” Stott said.

The Fifa ticketing website shows tickets are still available for New Zealand’s other group games in Wellington and Dunedin.

Teams

Football Ferns (Fifa ranking: No 26)

Goalkeepers: Victoria Esson, Anna Leat, Erin Nayler

Defenders: Liz Anton, C.J. Bott, Katie Bowen, Claudia Bunge, Michaela Foster, Ali Riley, Rebekah Stott

Midfielders: Olivia Chance, Daisy Cleverley, Betsy Hassett, Annalie Longo, Ria Percival, Malia Steinmetz

Forwards: Milly Clegg, Jacqui Hand, Grace Jale, Gabi Rennie, Indiah-Paige Riley, Paige Satchell, Hannah Wilkinson

Coach: Jitka Klimková

The Football Ferns World Cup squad. Photo / Photosport

Norway (Fifa ranking: No 12)

Goalkeepers: Guro Pettersen, Cecilie Fiskerstrand, Aurora Mikalsen

Defenders: Anja Sønstevold, Mathilde Harviken, Tuva Hansen, Maren Mjelde, Guro Bergsvand, Marit Bratberg Lund, Sara Horte

Midfielders: Ingrid Syrstad Engen, Vilde Bøe Risa, Guro Reiten, Thea Bjelde, Emilie Haavi, Amalie Eikeland, Caroline Graham Hansen, Julie Blakstad, Frida Maanum

Forwards: Karina Sævik, Ada Hegerberg, Sophie Roman Haug, Anna Jøsendal

Coach: Hege Riise

Odds

Football Ferns: $9

Draw: $5.50

Norway: $1.22

- according to TAB New Zealand as at 3pm on July 19.

Getting around

Ticket holders to Fifa Women’s World Cup matches can get free public transport in each host city on game days.

For Auckland: your ticket gets you free transport on all trains to Kingsland station, all special bus services and scheduled bus services from two hours before kickoff. To plan your journey, use the Auckland Transport Events Planner. To travel around Auckland on public transport outside of match days or on ferries, you’ll need a Hop card. You can find an AT Hop card retailer near you.

Eden Park is sold out for the World Cup opener.

Fifa Fan Festival

A free fan zone in Auckland will be set up on matchday from 12pm at The Cloud near Auckland’s waterfront, with the game shown on a big screen along with music, entertainment, food and games. There are also fan zones available in Hamilton, Wellington and Dunedin.

With large numbers expected in Auckland’s CBD, there will be a safety hub set up by Heart of the City on Queens Wharf running for a month from July 20, where fans can access a variety of services from phone charging to emergency help and directions.

Weather

The weather is not looking great, with downpours expected after the opening game of the tournament. MetService is forecasting a rainy and windy Thursday evening. Stay safe out there, as a heavy rain watch has been issued from 9pm Thursday until 6am on Friday, which could potentially be upgraded to a warning.

“At the moment, kickoff looks better than the final whistle but the waterproof layers will be useful for the journey home,” the national forecaster said.

The heaviest rain is due to arrive from about 11pm.

How to catch the action

If you’re not at the stadium, the Herald will be live blogging the match on nzherald.co.nz/sport. Sky is showing the match live on Sky Sport 1 from 6pm. The match is also live on free-to-air on Prime and live streaming on Sky Sport Now.

- with RNZ



