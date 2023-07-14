Olivia Chance came off the bench against Vietnam. Photo / Getty Images

Football Ferns midfielder Olivia Chance is prepared to play through the pain barrier – and a mystery injury – to make an impact at the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Chance has emerged as one of the team’s most important elements in recent years, especially with her creative ability in the final third.

But her buildup to the tournament has been challenging, after suffering a knee injury against Nigeria in April.

After limping off that day, she missed the rest of her club season with Celtic in Scotland, then had a staggered introduction to the Ferns training camp in Auckland, taking part in full sessions only in the last few weeks.

Chance got on the field as a late substitute against Vietnam on Monday, but the Herald understands her knee needs to be closely monitored, ahead of Thursday’s opening game against Norway at Eden Park.

Chance was reluctant to discuss the specific nature of the problem – “I’m not going to disclose that” – while coach Jitka Klimkova has also been reticient on detail.

However Chance is optimistic.

“We’re probably a little bit ahead of schedule on what we thought I might be dealing with,” Chance said. “It’s reacted really well.”

The 29-year-old is prepared to do whatever it takes, given the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that is coming.

“I’m just doing everything I can,” said Chance. “As athletes, there are some really big players - you know, Richie McCaw had a massive injury during the [2011 Rugby] World Cup and continued to play. There are people who do this every day and they just carry on and that’s the way you have to be as an athlete. You don’t really stop.

“[The] mentality is we get to play at home in the World Cup. I’m never going to get that opportunity again and I’ll do everything possible to make sure that I’m in the best position to play.”

Olivia Chance in action for the Football Ferns. Photo / Getty Images

That is reassuring for the Ferns, as Chance brings a unique proposition, with her vision and ability to unlock defences.

This New Zealand team haven’t been prolific under Klimkova (12 goals in 24 matches) but Chance is often involved in the best moments.

That was shown in the first win of Klimkova’s tenure, when Chance set up both goals in the 2-1 victory over South Korea in November 2021.

There was also the clash with Australia in Canberra last year – as she created Hannah Wilkinson’s opener – and the Tauranga product was the best on the field in the comeback victory over the Philippines in California last September. Chance also scored against South Korea in Christchurch, with a lashed drive from the edge of the area.

“I’ve always been someone who wants the ball, who wants to create the goals,” said Chance. “I find a lot of joy in assisting. You always love to score but finding a nice pass - there’s nothing sweeter than that.”

Chance plays in central midfield at club level but is usually on the left flank for the Ferns, due to the physical requirements. She is at her best in the opposition half, scheming and probing for opportunities.

“I’m scanning even before I get it,” said Chance. “Especially once I’ve got the ball, I want them to come to me, so it creates those gaps.”

But it’s not easy. A moment’s hesitation can see the opportunity lost, while a misjudgment can leave the team vulnerable on transition.

“I always have had a decent eye for those passes but it’s so much more about your confidence and wanting the ball,” said Chance. “Those passes are high risk but that’s your role as a creator. You know you’re not going to get every single pass but it’s about remaining confident.”

The clash in Korea was prime example, as Chance was astray with several attempts, before the late incursions for Paige Satchell and Gabi Rennie.

“I’m losing the ball so that annoys me but if I then stop trying, then we don’t create those opportunities that leads to the goals,” said Chance. “Where I’ve got better is that it hasn’t affected me as much. In the past where I’ve lost a few, maybe I’ve gone into my shell a little bit but now I know it will pay off.”

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. A football aficionado, Burgess will never forget the noise that greeted Rory Fallon’s goal against Bahrain in Wellington in 2009.