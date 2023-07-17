Before the Football Ferns roster was announced, Grace Jale was quietly confident she would play a key part in the Football Ferns’ home Fifa Women’s World Cup campaign.

When the forward heard her name on the list she was “so excited”, but after not featuring in the Football Ferns’ last two warmup matches ahead of the World Cup, she has become increasingly confused about her role in the team.

Whether she would be in the starting XI or getting good minutes off the bench, Jale felt at just 24 years old, she had the “privileged pressure” of playing in a home World Cup and it was a “dream come true”.

She knew as a goal scorer she had a responsibility and was excited to strut her stuff – particularly knowing how much the Ferns have struggled to find the net in the past 18 months.

Jale has scored twice in her 17 caps for New Zealand and has become a fan-favourite because of her versatility and composure on the ball.

She said being in this environment since she was 16, there will be no hiding at this World Cup – eager to prove how valuable she can be.

Before official World Cup preparations started, Jale started six of the seven Football Ferns games this year. However, in the two pre-tournament friendly matches last week against Vietnam and Italy, Jale surprisingly wasn’t selected to take the field.

At training sessions, she’s been locked in a group mostly involving the reserve players travelling with the squad and seems to be well down on coach Jitka Klimková’s list. Now, three days from their tournament kick-off, Jale has been left feeling confused about her role within the team.

Jale said it’s been hard as others, including teammates, have asked if her reason for lack of game time is because she’s carrying an injury – which she confirmed to the Herald was not the case.

With her team Canberra United, Jale was second in the 2022-23 A-league season for most assists – behind Australian star forward Courtnee Vine. The seven assists was more than any of her Fern teammates, who have been selected over her, in their respective A-league teams, including Hannah Wilkinson (2), Paige Satchell (0) and India-Paige Riley (0).

Jale scored three goals for her club this season, in comparison to Wilkinson’s five and Satchell and Riley’s one. She scored six the year prior with the Wellington Phoenix.

Jale’s versatility has prevailed in the Ferns environment having played in the midfield and across the front line, but she would prefer playing down the middle.

“They (the coaches) like me out on the wing. But I’ve got a lot of comments about wasting my potential upfront as a striker, which I would love, or just in the midfield as an attacking midfielder.

“I would love to be on the ball a bit more and not be trapped to the sideline.”

But for Jale it’s not about where she hopes to play, but more about simply getting on the park.

On why she’s suddenly been dropped down the pecking order, Klimková said: “We are waiting for Jale to bubble up again.

“We all know she is an amazing player, and her time might come.”

Jale met with staff to discuss the recent dropping, which Klimková said went well.

“She’s ready to compete. She’s ready to fight for her spot and that’s our goal.”

Klimková clarified she has tough competition in her position: “We have flying players who are really now bubbling up and are very influential during the game.”

Klimková also addressed the centre forward option: “She is comfortable mostly on the flank, but another secondary position is actually centrally.”

Despite being confused about her role, Jale made it clear she’s grateful for the opportunity to even be in this position.

If her part of the puzzle is on the bench, that’s what she’ll do.

“I want the best for the team, so whatever that is, I’m happy.

“The tournament hasn’t started yet, so I got to keep my hopes high and keep working to try and stamp my mark on the team.”



