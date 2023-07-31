Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport
Updated

Fifa Women’s World Cup: Football Ferns blew a golden chance for history - Kris Shannon

Kris Shannon
By
5 mins to read
The Football Ferns were unable to find the goal they needed. Photo / AP

The Football Ferns were unable to find the goal they needed. Photo / AP

OPINION:

Kris Shannon outlines five reasons why the Football Ferns blew a golden chance at the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

1. Knockout blow

First, some necessary caveats. Before a ball was kicked, the Football Ferns

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport