Could it be the year of the Foster?

As All Blacks head coach Ian Foster embarks on his biggest World Cup yet, so too does his daughter, Michaela.

Ian undoubtedly has one thing in mind – to bring home the trophy. For Michaela, it’s about getting her name on the 23-strong New Zealand squad list.

On Friday, Football Ferns head coach Jitka Klimková will name her Fifa Women’s World Cup squad – that same weekend, the All Blacks coach will head to Argentina to begin Rugby World Cup preparations.

Michaela knows all too well the responsibility her dad carries in what she describes as “the coolest and the hardest job in New Zealand”.

“Obviously he’s a known person in New Zealand and I think it’s pretty cool.”

The daughter of All Blacks coach Ian Foster says he has the "coolest and hardest job in New Zealand". Photo / Photosport

But with her dad in the spotlight, Michaela has worked on making a name of her own – putting herself in the best position for a World Cup call-up.

“It’s been a big 12 months,” Michaela told the Herald.

This time last year she was playing for Northern Rovers in the domestic Auckland competition. She went on to sign for the Wellington Phoenix in the A-league, before earning her first cap for New Zealand.

“It’s been an incredible journey,” said Michaela. “I would definitely use the words proud.”

Michaela said she doesn’t mind carrying the label of “Ian Foster’s daughter” throughout her career so far.

“I’ve seen him be a coach, my whole life. I just trying to follow in those footsteps.

“That’s just what I’ve grown up with – he’s got to that position with a lot of hard work and I know it’s taken time to get there and he’s been through ups and downs, that’s for sure.

“I’m just proud when I get to talk about him.”

However, this winter, the 24-year-old is looking at “changing the narrative”, making her mark on the international stage before her dad looks to do the same a few months later in France.

The Football Fern admitted, “Mickey Foster’s dad” has a nice ring to it.

Ian and Michaela Foster. Photo / Photosport

Michaela is confident about what she can offer New Zealand at this year’s home World Cup.

“I think, in my own way, I can bring a bit of calmness and leadership, and I know I’m still young and new to the team, but I think I lead in my own way and certain areas of the game and on and off the field and can make those connections – and then also on the field, I think it’s just to be energetic.”

One of Michaela’s strengths is delivering set pieces – proven during her debut A-League season when she picked up most valuable player for the Wellington Phoenix.

“I have been practising free kicks a little bit, and would obviously like to score a few more of those.

“That would be incredible if I get an opportunity to do that or even take a few corners, which I love doing.

“If I get any game time, it’s just to come on and do what I’m good at.”

Michaela Foster is a set-piece extraordinaire. Photo / Photosport

Michaela could feature in the opening World Cup match against world No 12 Norway at Eden Park – confirming her rugby coach dad has already purchased tickets.

She said he’ll be mid-season with the All Blacks but thankfully between tours.

“Hopefully if I’m out there, he’ll be there too, which is awesome, and, if not I’ll be sitting in the stands with him, which is cool.”

Michaela says she carries a few “extra nerves” ahead of the squad naming.

“It’s been a big build-up to it ... but I think nerves are good.

“If you didn’t have them, you probably wouldn’t care that much.

“It’s part of why we do sport, especially at a high level.

“We know what comes with it and I know myself and all the other girls have left everything out on the pitch that we could and selections are now up to the coaches.”