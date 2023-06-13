Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Fifa Women’s World Cup: Football Fern Annalie Longo’s gamble to make New Zealand squad

Michael Burgess
By
4 mins to read
Annalie Longo is on the comeback trail after tearing her ACL last September. Photo / Photosport

Annalie Longo is on the comeback trail after tearing her ACL last September. Photo / Photosport

Every time Football Fern Annalie Longo steps out for a training session, she knows she is taking a chance.

But Longo is prepared to risk it all — even the prospect of another knee injury

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport