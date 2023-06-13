Annalie Longo is on the comeback trail after tearing her ACL last September. Photo / Photosport

Every time Football Fern Annalie Longo steps out for a training session, she knows she is taking a chance.

But Longo is prepared to risk it all — even the prospect of another knee injury — in her bid to make the squad for the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

The 31-year-old is on the comeback trail after tearing her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) last September.

The gravity of the injury, suffered in the 1-0 win over Mexico in Los Angeles, meant Longo would be racing the clock to be a contender, given the recovery time involved in ACL injuries.

Since her reconstruction operation in October, Longo has made encouraging progress and has completed five weeks of the Ferns’ pre-tournament training camp.

She played in her first simulated match two weeks ago — getting through around 30 minutes — and took a full part in the sessions last week.

“I’m taking it day by day at the moment and hoping for the best,” Longo told the Herald. “Things are exactly where I was likely to be. My support team has been excellent and we are on track. It is pushing it — we always knew that it was a tight turnaround — in nine months I had to be back playing.”

Longo acknowledges there is an inherent gamble, as she tries to get back to full strength.

“Obviously with an ACL injury the longer you can wait the stronger the graft will be but unfortunately time isn’t on my side,” admits Longo. “We are pushing it but I am ever so hopeful that I will be up for selection. I am taking a chance but it’s a home World Cup — it would be worth it.

“I want to be picking up as many minutes as I can and then it is in the coach’s hands, whether she thinks I can add to the squad.”

Football Ferns centurion Annalie Longo has been busy while sitting on the sidelines recovering from an ACL injury. Photo / Photosport

The final 23-player squad will be announced on June 30. It will be a difficult decision for coach Jitka Klimková — given Longo’s lack of match time — but her experience (127 caps) and creativity will be hard to ignore, especially given the team’s issues in the final third of the field.

Longo made her Ferns debut in 2006 aged 15 and has been part of four previous Cup campaigns.

She said the training camp has been an “awesome time” after a “long, lonely” rehabilitation period.

“It was pretty isolating so for me it is perfect timing in terms of coming back into that team environment.”

It has also been an unusual time, with the extended audition process, with the wider squad narrowed to 33 last week.

“Definitely there is a nervous energy around the camp, everybody wants to put in their best performance, everybody is chasing a shirt and it puts a bit of an edge on things, but that is what you want,” said Longo. “It is healthy competition.”

The main focus has been working on different styles of play and formations, as well as set piece work. It has also been a chance for time on “culture and connection”, on and off the field.

There remain simmering doubts about this Ferns group, given their results and a number of flat performances in the 18 months of Klimková's tenure, where they have only won three of 23 matches.

Longo acknowledges that perception and admits there is only one way to turn that around — by performing at the Cup itself.

“Defensively we need to be really strong,” said Longo. “We can’t concede easy goals, easy chances to kind of get away from us. We have to be very connected and disciplined and then take our opportunities. When we do get chances, we need to have courage to take them. It’s a chance for someone to stand up and take their moment at a home World Cup. What an opportunity.”