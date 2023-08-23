Spain coach Jorge Vilda appeared to inappropriately touch a female staff member during the World Cup final. Photo / Twitter

Spain coach Jorge Vilda appeared to inappropriately touch a female staff member during the World Cup final. Photo / Twitter

Footage has emerged of the World Cup-winning Spanish football coach Jorge Vilda touching the chest of a female assistant coach during celebrations of their win over England on Sunday.

Vilda can be seen turning to embrace a group of assistant coaches, including one female, when captain Olga Carmona scored the match-winning goal of their 1-0 victory at Sydney’s Stadium Australia.

The coach is seen with his left hand on her shoulder and his right hand on the shoulder of a male staff member.

But as Vilda turns away, his left hand dropped to the female’s chest and kept it there briefly before letting go.

It comes after Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales was criticised for kissing midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent during the post-match trophy presentation.

Rubiales planted a kiss on the cheek of all the Spanish players, but also kissed the lips of Hermoso which was criticised by fans on social media.

Hermoso told Spanish TV network La 1 “Eh... yeah, I did not enjoy that” before later calling the kiss a “mutual gesture”.

A statement was released on behalf of Rubiales.

“I was completely wrong, I have to admit it,” the president said.

“It was without bad intention at a time with a lot of excitement. In the moment, we saw it as natural, but outside a commotion has formed.

“I have to apologise, learn from this, and understand that when you are president you have to be more careful.”

In a statement released by the Spanish football federation, Hermoso said the moment was a “natural gesture of affection”.

“It was a totally spontaneous mutual gesture because of the immense joy that winning a World Cup brings.”