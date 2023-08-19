Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Fifa Women’s World Cup final: England or Spain? The Herald gets the view from global experts on the big match

Michael Burgess
By
6 mins to read
Alessia Russo (England) and Jennifer Hermoso (Spain) have been key figures in their teams' World Cup campaigns. Photos / Getty Images

Alessia Russo (England) and Jennifer Hermoso (Spain) have been key figures in their teams' World Cup campaigns. Photos / Getty Images

In Sydney ahead of tonight’s World Cup final, Michael Burgess gets the global view of experts on the big decider.

Carli Lloyd (Fox Sports USA, three-time World Cup winner)

Before the tournament started I predicted

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport