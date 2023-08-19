Alessia Russo (England) and Jennifer Hermoso (Spain) have been key figures in their teams' World Cup campaigns. Photos / Getty Images

In Sydney ahead of tonight’s World Cup final, Michael Burgess gets the global view of experts on the big decider.

Carli Lloyd (Fox Sports USA, three-time World Cup winner)

Before the tournament started I predicted Spain to win the whole thing. We’ve seen Spain improve through this tournament; they got hammered by Japan, they bounced back, they figured a few things out, the possession game that they have showcased hasn’t necessarily been purposeful but they are growing into that more and more; instead of just side to side passes they are going more direct.

Salma Paralluelo has instantly changed the game in all the matches she has come on. England looked much better in this last match, more clinical, so it will be a tough one. But I’ve going to stick with Spain, even though I know some of the England players well and coach Sarina Wiegman has done an amazing job. It will be one of the best finals.

Former United States forward Carli Lloyd. Photo / Photosport

Maz Farookhi (BBC World Service)

The teams have similar styles and players that aren’t afraid of the pressure moments. It might be new for Spain but their players have done it for their clubs. England have managed to get through the tournament until the semifinal by not playing very well at all – basically doing the USA thing from the past. It all clicked in the semi final. On Sunday maybe Spain will go for it and start Salma Paralluelo because she makes the difference. I’ll lean towards England by one goal.

Nick Mulvenny (Reuters)

I would assume the worst, extra time and penalties. It could a very tight game. I’ll give England the edge, just because of their organisation and structure but I wouldn’t be surprised if Spain won either. It’s an ideal final - they are the best two teams.

Anna Harrington (AAP)

It is a fascinating game. Spain are so possession-based, they play such pretty and daring football, but I feel like England play tournament football. They don’t need to be flashy to get the job done. They’ve changed formations, they grind through games, they’ve held their nerve. They look like a big match team and that will hold them in good stead.

Johnathan Tannenwald (The Philadelphia Inquirer)

It’s probably England. Spain can win but this England team have showed a steel that I’ve never seen from them before. Coming back after Colombia, the way they overcame that Sam Kerr equaliser that blew the roof off the place. They shut up the crowd, controlled the rest of the game and scored a few minutes later. They’ve got confidence, and the intangible stuff that a potential champion needs.

Sam Kunti (World Soccer Magazine)

England have the slight upper hand, they have tournament experience, with back-to-back finals and then there is the experience of Sarina Wiegman, probably the best women’s coach in the world. The way they set up and controlled the game against Australia was outstanding, as is the way Wiegman has managed the team through injuries and suspension. On top of that, they can grind out results. This game is a clash between Spanish ideology – 4-3-3, possession, individual skills, against English pragmatism, with their composed and controlled game. Ultimately, England will do it.

England's manager Sarina Wiegman raises the Women's Euro 2022 trophy. Photo / AP

Osasu Obayiuwana (Guardian)

I have no doubt England will win. They are the best team in the tournament with the most astute coach. She is responsible for the balance and strength England has. They have come through very difficult moments, which has shown their resilience and fortitude and they are technically very good. Spain are a good side. I never expected they would get past Sweden, perhaps the most functional team in the tournament.

Gabriela Moreira (Globo TV, Brazil)

It will be a tough game for Spain. This England squad are used to winning and they are better prepared for a tough final. I like the way Spain attack – they are more offensive – but maybe this will be the problem. They will try to attack and that will make them vulnerable. The skills that Spain have can also be their Achilles heel.

Ipek Tus (TRT Sports, Turkey)

It will be a hard match. It will go to penalties but England will be the champions. They have only conceded three goals in the tournament and are used to pressure moments.

Sofia Bertazzo (Fox Sport Argentina) / Victoria Rodriguez (D Sport Radio, Argentina)

Both coaches are very tactical. It could be vindication for Sarina Wiegman after all her success. Spain will have to show that their internal problems are truly behind them. England need to show that the European Championships success wasn’t a one-off. There are only 12 female coaches in the tournament and Sarina is a big reference point. She is a better coach than Jorge [Vilda] and that will be the difference.

Juliana Chaile (Radio del Plata)

Spain have demonstrated they can overcome adversity, after the shocking defeat by Japan. England have their obvious identity and will try to close down the game. But Spain keep finding solutions in difficult moments, as they did against the Netherlands and Sweden, which showed their character. That is what you need for these kind of games, when everything is on the line. Spain to prevail.

Steph Yang (The Athletic)

This tournament has been so unpredictable. Anyone can win. England have looked organised but Spain have the tools to break them down. Spain have fresher legs, Jorge Vilda has rotated his squad more (using 22 players versus 17) and can hurt them on the flanks. Spain could edge them but it could go either way.

Michael Burgess (NZ Herald)

Everything points to an England victory, as outlined by most of the experts above. But Spain can cause a surprise. They will present problems that England haven’t faced before and can hurt them in different ways. The players have had a bigger than usual role in the running of this team – since the issues with the coach – and that could galvanise them even more. But they will need to withstand the first 30 minutes and grow into the match, as we have seen in previous games.



