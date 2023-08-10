Lauren James of England stamps on Michelle Alozie of Nigeria which later leads to a red card. Photo / Getty Images.

England midfielder Lauren James has been handed a two-match ban for her red card against NIgeria in the round of 16 at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

James was sent off for violent conduct after stamping on Nigeria defender Michelle Alozie on Monday night.

England still won on penalties after she was red-carded near the end of normal time in Brisbane.

The 21-year-old’s dismissal meant an automatic one-match, but FIFA has increased it to two.

She will miss their quarterfinal against Colombia in Sydney on Saturday night and a possible semifinal if England get there. She will be available for the final if they make it.

James has been one of the stars of the tournament, scoring three goals and providing three more assists as England advanced as Group D winners.

She has apologised for her conduct in getting a red card.

“Obviously she’s disappointed with what happened on the day,” England forward Beth England said. “It was a split second, emotional moment that happened. We’ve got around her. It is good that she’s acknowledged that and put her apology out and now we just wait to see what FIFA do and we just move on from it now.”