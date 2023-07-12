Megan Rapinoe during a training session at Bay City Park in Auckland. Photo / Photosport

If you wanted an idea of the impact of the USA women’s team, it came on Wednesday at their North Shore training base.

There were excited fans and amazed kids. There was high security and a seemingly endless parade of staff, in a facility that had to be seen to be believed.

There was a slick practice session, then interviews with some of the team’s megastars, which were refreshingly devoid of cliches.

And there were donuts.

The USA football machine comes with a big reputation – and seeing it up close makes you appreciate it even more.

The back-to-back World Champions rolled into Auckland on Tuesday morning, before the first practice session at a transformed Bay City Park.

Usually, the home of northern league club East Coast Bays, it now resembles something you might see in a much bigger football nation.

It all starts in the carpark, when a huge temporary gym has been constructed, full of state of the art machines.

It’s fully carpeted inside, with heat pumps to insulate from the changeable Auckland winter.

Nearby eager kids (and adults) lined up to get into the complex, now surrounded by high fences.

Security was tight. As well as drink bottles, footballs were also confiscated by the local Fifa workers, though these were later returned.

The two fields were immaculate – with eight mini goals spread across the pristine surface - and a large office and operations complex off to the side. Spectators were held back for the team’s emergence from the changing sheds – surely the first time this has happened here – and there they were.

Former Fifa Women’s player of the year Megan Rapinoe, with standout dyed blue hair, flanked by legendary goal scorer Alex Morgan, both about to compete in their fourth World Cup.

There’s dynamic midfielder Rose Lavelle, one of the best playmakers in the women’s game, along with captain Lindsay Horan. Fullback Sofia Huerta, who has also represented Mexico and winger Trinity Rodman, son of the former Chicago Bulls star, are among the latter group to make their way down.

Their arrival outside coincided with a heavy downpour, which thankfully subsides after the warmup. Staff members come by to offer donuts to the large media contingent, which are gratefully received. “It’s the least we can do for you guys, coming out in this weather,” laughs the affable media manager.

Although a basic session, one day after arrival, the training is slick and sharp. Drills are done at pace and the technical ability is immediately obvious.

It’s also clear that this is a massive operation. A platform between the two fields hosts team analysts and camera people, while a drone captures the action from above. There are around 45 staff members travelling with the squad, including a designated security detail. It’s not as large as it would be for visits to some countries but is understood to include secret service personnel.

There will also be at least 100 United States based media following the team at the World Cup, with their daily media sessions from the 17th of July expected to be well attended.

Though there wasn’t supposed to be an official media session, staff arrange for a few players to do interviews. And they are heavy hitters, with Rapinoe – who will win her 200th cap against Vietnam next Saturday – followed by Morgan (206 games; 121 goals), then Horan, the only European based member of the team.

They seem relaxed, helped by the reconnaissance visit and camp in January, when they played the Football Ferns in Auckland and Wellington.

Rapinoe is 38 but looks as sharp as ever. She is relaxed about the first winter World Cup – “I’d rather have this than scorching heat” and feels the team have an ideal balance of youth and experience. She’s also charming, saying all the right things about New Zealand, on her first visit here.

Morgan gets momentarily distracted as she watches teammates try out some rugby skills with members of the North Harbour women’s team but is candid and effusive about what lies ahead, when asked about a possible three peat.

“Honestly, getting to the top is tough, but staying there is even harder,” says Morgan. “We’ve had to challenge each other every single day in training. We hold each other accountable and it’s very competitive.”

Horan comes up with the best line of the day, when asked what the senior players can teach their younger colleagues – there are 14 tournament debutants in the squad – about the pressure that comes with being tournament favourites.

“There’s always pressure in this team,” said Horan. “We live in pressure and we make that known to any new younger player coming into this environment that you’re going to live in that for the rest of your career on this national team.”

Before they depart, players disperse for autographs and photos with assembled fans, leaving some Auckland kids with the memory of a lifetime.

And one suspects there will be a lot more to come.