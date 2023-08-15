Spain's Eva Navarro, right, celebrates with a teammate after defeating Sweden in the Women's World Cup semifinal at Eden Park. Photo / AP

When Spain arrived in New Zealand early last month, ahead of the Fifa Women’s World Cup, there were more questions than answers.

They had a talented squad, but 12 players had stayed home, after a lingering dispute with the federation and their coach.

They also hadn’t managed to go deep in a major tournament, with a tag of underachievers given their collective abilities.

All those doubts are extinguished now, as they contemplate a Fifa Women’s World Cup final, after they edged out Sweden 2-1 in a thrilling semifinal at Eden Park last night.

“We grew up in the tournament,” reflected midfielder Aitana Bonmati. “We had bad moments, like the game against Japan [0-4] but these things are necessary to happen and better to happen in the group stage because if that happened in a [knockout game] we were at home. That passed in the group stage and we could learn from that, we had to do more, compete more, do more mentally and now we are in the final.”

While everyone focuses on their skill and impressive technique, Spain has shown tenacity. That was illustrated in their quarter-final, where they overcame the physiological blow of a late Dutch equaliser to find the winner in extra time.

Yesterday went to another level, with one of the most remarkable climaxes seen at Eden Park. After a tight first half, the game opened up after the interval – with good chances falling to both teams. Spain thought they had sealed a place in a final with an 81st minute strike from teenager Salma Paralluelo, before Sweden found an improbable goal through substitute Rebeka Blomquist with less than three minutes of normal time remaining.

Then came the beautiful chaos only football can deliver, as Spain conjured another goal, through a long-range effort from captain Olga Carmona, after an impromptu move from a corner. The time between despair and jubilation was 96 seconds.

“It was really crazy,” admitted defender Irene Paredes. “Scoring the first one, it was like ‘okay, this is the end, we have to keep this score’ but they scored quite fast so then it was like ‘what the hell, how did that happen? [But] we had the confidence in ourselves that we [could] create something else and have chances and Olga scored and it became crazy.”

Goalkeeper Cata Coll admitted she feared deja vu, when the Swedish shot flew past her.

“When they scored, we were thinking about Holland, who also scored late,” said Coll. “But then Olga scored the second very quickly, and then we had another life, another chance to breathe.”

Bonmati was relieved.

“This is football, unbelievable,” said Bonmati. “A lot of things can happen and this is one of them. We never give up and we also believe in our capacity.”

Spain's Salma Paralluelo celebrates after scoring her team's first goal during the Women's World Cup semifinal match against Sweden at Eden Park. Photo / AP

Carmona’s strike is set to be replayed endlessly down the years, one of the great clutch moments in Women’s World Cup history. After Spain won a corner almost from the kick-off, midfielder Teresa Abelleira noticed her teammate unmarked and elected to go short, before Carmona steadied herself, then curled her shot over the goalkeeper and off the crossbar.

“It was a surprise because we didn’t prepare that play,” said Bonmati. “But we saw Olga out of the box and we are also smart, we are not robots we are on the pitch and we have to make decisions quick.”

From there Spain navigated through seven minutes of added time, before they could celebrate a historic chapter, dancing around Eden Park. Those scenes will be replicated across the football-mad Iberian country.

“The people will be very happy because these moments are unique,” said Bonmati. “I remember when the men won the World Cup with Iniesta, Xavi, [Sergio] Busquets and these kind of players. Unbelievable - and now we have the chance to do it, it’s magic, unique.”

The team found it hard to control their emotions during the post-match interviews but also emphasised that their focus will switch quickly, as they contemplate taking on England or Australia on Sunday in Sydney (10pm NZT).

“This team has something special and we have a very special objective,” said Carmona. “When you get to this point, you don’t have a preference [about opposition], that’s the truth.”

“We are really happy. We made history. But we haven’t finished yet,” added Paredes.

The semifinal was also the perfect sign-off for their New Zealand stay, which encompassed six games in Auckland (three) and Wellington (three) and a training camp in Palmerston North.

“We have spent a lot of time here, since 6th of July,” said Bonmati. “It’s been a fantastic experience for me. A little bit cold but for playing it’s okay. In Wellington it’s very windy. Here in Auckland it’s better because the weather is more stable.”

“The people are very helpful and the [stadiums] are always full. Thanks to the people of New Zealand for supporting us and coming to the games and helping us. We have to come back. I want to come someday to visit. I’ve been in Wellington and Auckland but I think the best of New Zealand is the landscapes.”

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. A football aficionado, Burgess will never forget the noise that greeted Rory Fallon’s goal against Bahrain in Wellington in 2009.