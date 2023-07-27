Jill Roord of the Netherlands celebrates after scoring against the United States. Photo / Photosport

Now THAT was a World Cup football match.

By a quirk of the draw, the United States and the Netherlands – finalists in 2019 – are thrown together in group play four years later. For the first time in the tournament, two genuine heavyweights of the women’s game collide, backed by enormous, vocal supporter bases.

Dutch football fans are renowned the world over, and in their famous orange, a writhing, chanting throng marches from Wellington’s CBD to the stadium. The United States’ supporters are less – well, united – but equally enthusiastic as they too cram the stands. Wellington is dry, but chilly. It’s all jackets and beanies, not sunhats and short sleeves.

Netherlands fans at the stadium in Wellington. Photo / Photosport

The sublime skill level of the two sides is immediately obvious. This ain’t Zambia or Costa Rica. These are proper football teams and this is a proper football match. But if the United States thought they were going to waltz Downunder and complete a World Cup three-peat with little resistance, this is the game where those thoughts are dispelled.

The Dutch are terrific. Just excellent. They totally refuse to be bullied or over-run by the double defending champions. In fact, they dominate the first half. Their passing is slick and cohesive, their movement incisive, their control of the game’s tempo obvious. It’s absolutely no surprise when they find the game’s opening goal, with the outstanding Jill Roord marking a magnificent first half with an assured finish. The noise. My goodness, the noise. When the ball hits the net, there’s an explosion of orange-emblazoned joy around Wellington Stadium.

The Dutch are buoyed and, in the best traditions of the famous men’s sides of the 1970′s, they’re now playing total football. Dominique Janssen – a left-side defender – drifts forward and slams a right-footed volley narrowly over the bar from outside the penalty area. Roord bosses midfield, Stefanie Van Der Gragt is a rock at the back, wide attacker Esmee Brugts finds pockets of space at will. Frustration boils over for the US, with niggly fouls littering the back end of the first half.

But the flow of a football match is a fascinating thing. The United States predictably, impressively, ominously respond after the break. World football’s sleeping giant has woken up, and she’s annoyed.

Rose Lavelle – a goal-scorer in the final four years ago – is introduced and immediately demands possession of the football. All elegance, grace and fluidity of movement, she also shows her physical side, scything down an opponent and earning a yellow card. But the intent is clear; the first half wasn’t good enough, so let’s see what we can do about that. All of a sudden the Dutch passes aren’t sticking. They can’t get out of their own half. The US are quicker, sharper, hungrier.

Captain Lindsay Horan grabs the game by its scruff, driving her team forward. American fans hold their breath as she’s heavily fouled by club teammate Danielle Van de Donk and stays down, but concern turns to celebration when shortly afterwards, she rises high to power home a thumping header from a Lavelle corner to level the scores. If the first half was the scene of an orange explosion, the response to Horan’s goal is a red, white and blue thunder-blast. Game on.

Lindsey Horan of the USA celebrates after scoring her goal. Photo / Photosport

Lavelle is causing havoc and geeing up the crowd, who respond. Megastar Alex Morgan is more prominent. Trinity Rodman bangs against bodies like her dad used to under a basketball hoop and guides a good opportunity narrowly wide. Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher is a virtual spectator. The United States get the ball in the net again, but it’s offside. The Dutch are just hanging on.

All too soon, it’s over. The final whistle brings the end of an utterly thrilling game of football, worthy of a final. Maybe these two will resume hostilities again later in the tournament, as they did in 2019. If we see another contest like this one, bring it on.