The two-time defending champion USA side twice had penalties to win their round of 16 clash with Sweden but ended up botching both before crashing out of the tournament.

Megan Rapinoe, Sophia Smith and Kelly O’Hara missed with kicks from the penalty spot before Lina Hurtig converted to clinch the shootout 5-4 as Sweden knocked the United States out of the World Cup after a scoreless draw in regulation and extra time.

US goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher fruitlessly argued she had saved Hurtig’s attempt, but it was ruled over the line by VAR. The stadium played Abba’s Dancing Queen in the stadium as the Swedes celebrated and the US players sobbed.

“We just lost the World Cup by a millimetre. That’s tough,” said Naeher, who successfully converted her own penalty kick. “I am proud of the fight of the team. We knew we hadn’t done our best in the group stage and we wanted a complete team performance and the team came out and played great.”

“I mean, this is like a sick joke. For me personally, this is like dark comedy that I missed a penalty,” Rapinoe said as she blinked back tears. “This is the balance to the beautiful side of the game. I think it can be cruel.”

How the world reacted:

This ended up being the final nail in the coffin… but the USA twice had penalties to win it and didn’t hit the frame. Naher did her absolute best to give the USWNT a chance pic.twitter.com/wubeascFH2 — Stu Holden (@stuholden) August 6, 2023

SWEDEN ELIMINATED THE USWNT BY A MILLIMETER 🤯 pic.twitter.com/xDQn97qjyF — ESPN (@espn) August 6, 2023

Got up at 6, watched US-Sweden not knowing what happened. A Sunday morning gut punch. But not surprising. One goal in the last 3 games and that was off a corner. Everything “barely missed,” “almost got there,” “another good chance,” “the right idea” … this team couldn’t finish. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) August 6, 2023