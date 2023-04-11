The 'Unity Beat' tournament chant was unveiled as FIFA marked 100 days until the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. Video / NZ Herald

The Fifa Women’s World Cup will hit New Zealand and Australian shores in just 100 days – with ticket sales going back online after a pre-planned pause.

From 2pm on Tuesday, Kiwi fans can secure the remaining single match passes that start at $20 for adults and $10 for children.

Tournament head of marketing Kim Anderson said there’s been an “unprecedented demand for tickets”, so the advice is to buy early and not wait until the tournament has started to secure a spot at the world’s biggest women’s sporting event in July and August.

Anderson is anticipating record-breaking crowds as women’s sport – particularly football – goes through a “cultural movement” and is “exploding all around the world.

“Australia and New Zealand are such a bucket list destination,” Anderson added. “We’ve seen so much excitement for people to come to this region from a whole bunch of different nationalities across the world.”

Where to get tickets

Fans must create a Fifa ticketing account before single tickets will become available to purchase on a “first-come, first-served basis.

“Earlier purchases have a higher chance of success than purchases processed later in the sale phase,” Fifa said on its website.

Fifa ticketing will not allow tickets to be purchased for multiple matches on the same day.

Several hospitality ticket options can also be booked, with single in-seat dining options available from $1040 through to private suites upwards of $66,000.

Anderson said many matches are on track to sell out, including the opening fixture at Eden Park between New Zealand and Norway on July 20 and the blockbuster clash between the USA (2019 champions) and the Netherlands (2019 runners up) in Wellington.

Sport New Zealand CEO Raelene Castle is encouraging Kiwis to get behind the event.

“At an international sports level this is going to be something that New Zealand has never seen before,” Castle said.

“New Zealand doesn’t actually understand how big this tournament is going to be; how many international tourists we’re going to have that are going to be dressed up in their country colours, supporting their team.”

Before ticket sales came to a halt earlier this year, close to 650,000 had been sold, which Anderson said is “much more” than what France had at the same time when it hosted in 2019.

Anderson said tourists made up about 30,000 of the tickets sold, with 20,000 of those being Americans heading to New Zealand to support the defending champions.

“Being the world champs across the last couple of World Cups, they’re definitely excited and they’re great travellers,” Anderson said, adding that there has also been “great demand from Europe”.

Anderson said a bulk of the international tickets came from Qatar, which was “unexpected”.

“I guess they’ve really caught the football fever after the men’s World Cup.”

Tournament chant unveiled

As Fifa marks the 100-day milestone alongside the re-launch of tickets sales, the tournament’s unique “Unity Beat” chant was also revealed at Eden Park on Tuesday.

The “powerful chant” was sung by hundreds of fans at New Zealand’s national stadium and Sydney Football Stadium to mark the milestone.

Fifa said the chant is “an inclusive and consistent part of the fan experience at the first-ever 32-nation Fifa Women’s World Cup”.

It was created with help and inspiration from Australian and Kiwi fans, which “captures the energy of the upcoming tournament and women’s football”.

Former Football Fern Maia Jackman said the chant is “hugely exciting”.

“The ‘Unity Beat’ and kind of imagining what it’s going to sound like around this entire stadium – that’s exciting.”

The World Cup kicks off on July 20, with the Football Ferns taking on Norway at Eden Park.















