Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport
Updated

Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023: Teen prodigy Milly Clegg leads special selections for Football Ferns

Michael Burgess
By
5 mins to read
Teenager Milly Clegg has been included in the Football Ferns squad. Photo / Photosport

Teenager Milly Clegg has been included in the Football Ferns squad. Photo / Photosport

When the Football Ferns played at the 2019 Women’s World Cup, Milly Clegg was a 13-year-old student at Mt Albert Grammar.

Studies took a back seat for a couple of weeks as Clegg got up

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport