The Spanish football star who scored the match-winning goal against England during last night’s World Cup final found out her father had died after the game.

Olga Carmona’s left-foot strike in the 29th minute — finishing off a fast-breaking counterattack after England’s Lucy Bronze lost possession — remained the only goal of the final as Spain clinched a 1-0 victory.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation announced Carmona only found out about her father’s death after the final.

“The @RFEF deeply regrets to report the death of Olga Carmona’s father,” it posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The soccer player learned the sad news after the World Cup final. We send our most sincere hugs to Olga and her family in a moment of deep pain.

Carmona of Spain celebrates after scoring her team's goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup final. Photo / Getty Images

“We love you, Olga, you are the history of Spanish football.”

The defender, who also scored a late winner in the semi-finals against Sweden at Eden Park, was named player of the match.

At the final whistle, the Spanish players piled on each other in front of their goal.

They were still dancing on the field until the trophy presentations, where they kissed the trophy and raised their arms triumphantly as golden glitter fell from above.

“We’ve suffered a lot throughout the past 12 months but I think everything has a reason to be. This has made us a stronger team,” Carmona said.

“And it’s really incredible. I don’t know just why Spain is the world champions, but I think that we deserved it.”

Spain’s victory comes despite a near-mutiny by players last year. Fifteen players said they were stepping away from the national team for their mental health while also calling for a more professional environment.

Three of those players — Ona Batlle, Aitana Bonmatí and Mariona Caldentey — reconciled with the federation and were at the World Cup.

The victory was also a bit of redemption for La Roja, which fell to England 2-1 in the quarterfinals of the European Championship last year. England went on to win the Euros on home soil.

“I think all of us, we felt that this team had something special,” Carmona said. “I believe that we’ve shown this on the field, we’ve shown this in the group stage, in the knockout stage. We’ve been fighting until the end. We never stopped.

“Last year was different, but football gives you second chances What better chance than in a World Cup final and to be able to call ourselves world champion.”



