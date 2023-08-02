The performances of the Football Ferns at the World Cup helped increase exposure of the women’s game here. Photo/ Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

How did the New Zealand players rate at the 2023 Women’s World Cup? Jason Pine delivers the Football Ferns report card.

Victoria Esson

3 games, 3 starts

Conceding just once in three games is an impressive stat line for New Zealand’s No 1 goalkeeper, who can reflect on a solid all-round showing at her first World Cup. Memories of the Philippines’ winner in Wellington may keep her awake though, as she got both hands to a close-range header before it slipped through and into the net. Almost created a fairy tale in Dunedin with a late header in the opposition penalty area which flew wide of the mark. Grade: B

CJ Bott

3 games, 3 starts

The one thing you always get from the Wellington-born fullback is 100 per cent. Her wholehearted approach to defence and attack inspired those around her and no opponent got an easy ride across the three games, whether attacking or defending down New Zealand’s right-flank. Wears her heart on her sleeve and empties the tank every single time. Grade: B+

Rebekah Stott

3 games, 3 starts

One of New Zealand’s best players technically but was short of full fitness coming into the World Cup, as evidenced by her early withdrawal in the first and last games. Largely untroubled defensively, but was the closest Kiwi to Philippines striker Sarina Bolden when she found room for her winning header in Wellington. Looked good when she stepped out of defence to carry the ball into midfield. Grade: B

Katie Bowen: "Best on the pitch" in Dunedin. Photo / Photosport

Katie Bowen

3 games, 3 starts

Extinguished any doubt about her ability to transition from midfielder to central defence with three assured displays, most notably in Dunedin when she was arguably the best player on the entire pitch. Calm and composed at the heart of New Zealand’s back four, she snuffed out would-be attacks with little fuss and was able to bring the ball forward when the occasion arose. A terrific tournament. Grade: A-

Ali Riley

3 games, 3 starts

The side’s spiritual leader was determined to soak in every moment of what may well be her international swansong on home soil. Her wide smiles, regular tears, rainbow fingernails and inspirational post-match interviews did plenty to elevate her side and the World Cup itself into the public consciousness. On the field she was solid, if not spectacular, but played every minute of the tournament at the age of 35, a testament to her fitness and experience. Grade: B-

Claudia Bunge

2 games, 0 starts

Replaced Stott in respectable fashion in Auckland and Dunedin, with New Zealand not conceding during her time on the field. Her first World Cup certainly won’t be her last, especially given the relative lack of depth among New Zealand centre backs. Grade: B-

Ria Percival

3 games, 3 starts

Rehabbed a horrendous knee injury in the 15 months leading up to her fifth World Cup and slotted back into New Zealand’s midfield with typically robust displays. Took responsibility for set pieces and tackled as though her life depended on it. Her late missed penalty against Norway didn’t prove costly and she was somewhat curiously replaced late in the final match as the Ferns chased an elusive goal. The next World Cup may be a bridge too far, but the Paris Olympics should be on her radar. Grade: B

Malia Steinmetz: "Fully committed and industrious display in the Ferns’ engine room." Photo / Getty Images

Malia Steinmetz

3 games, 3 starts

Absolutely brilliant against Norway and a big part of New Zealand’s historic victory that night with her fully committed and industrious display in the Ferns’ engine room. Not quite as influential after that, but showed the sort of composure which suggests she could anchor the international midfield for several years. Definitely emerged with an enhanced reputation. Grade: A-

Betsy Hassett

3 games, 2 starts

A little hard to assess the livewire midfielder’s slightly unusual tournament, during which she played the entire game against Norway, was replaced at halftime against the Philippines and introduced midway through the second half against Switzerland. Clocked up her usual GPS numbers as she covered plenty of ground but was unable to effectively unlock opposition defences and will rue a missed chance to clear the ball against the Philippines ahead of their winning goal. Grade: B-

Annalie Longo

2 games, 1 start

Like Percival, fought back admirably from an ACL injury to be fit in time for her fifth World Cup. Came off the bench at half-time in Wellington and started in Dunedin, injecting her experience and creating a couple of half-chances against Switzerland, without ever really completely imposing herself on either game. Grade: B

Olivia Chance

2 games, 1 start

Carried an injury into the tournament and sat out the first game, before being brought on after half-time in Wellington when New Zealand needed a spark. Produced one delicious pass into the path of Jacqui Hand who unfortunately hit the inside of the post. Started in Dunedin, but looked well short of a gallop and was largely ineffective before being withdrawn. Grade: C+

Jacqui Hand

3 games, 3 starts

New Zealand’s breakout star of the tournament. Combined energy, tenacity and pace with excellent close control and supplied the pass for New Zealand’s goal against Norway. Had the ball in the net herself in Wellington, only for the goal to be chalked off by the narrowest of offside calls, and struck the post against the Philippines and Switzerland. The future looks extremely bright for New Zealand’s standout player at this World Cup. Grade: A

Hannah Wilkinson: "Her Eden Park strike will live long in the memory." Photo / Michael Craig

Hannah Wilkinson

3 games, 3 starts

The hardest player to assess. Supplied New Zealand’s greatest World Cup moment with her close-range finish against Norway to earn New Zealand victory and herself a place on the front page of every news website in the country. Didn’t reach those heights in game two, despite being denied an assist by the aforementioned VAR call and directing a header slightly too high from a handy position. Dunedin was a forgettable night as she showed major signs of fatigue and was practically anonymous. Her Eden Park strike will live long in the memory, but when more goals were needed, they weren’t forthcoming. Grade: B-

Indiah-Paige Riley

3 games, 2 starts

Bolted into the starting side with an impressive showing at the pre-tournament camp and an eye-catching outing against Vietnam and carried that form into the first game against Norway. Was strangely substituted at halftime in Wellington and even more mysteriously left out of the starting XI against Switzerland, when her X-factor could have proved the difference. There’s much more to come from this very promising attacker. Grade: B

Grace Jale

2 games, 0 starts

But for a stupendous save from goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel, the script could have been so different for Jale, whose close-range volley in the dying moments in Wellington was turned aside by the Philippines custodian. Was never given the chance to play in her favoured position at centre forward, which limited her effectiveness. Time is on her side, though. Grade: C+

Limited minutes (not rated): Paige Satchell, Gabi Rennie.

Unused: Erin Nayler, Anna Leat, Michaela Foster, Liz Anton, Daisy Cleverley, Milly Clegg.

Jitka Klimkova: "Perhaps not bold enough with some of her selections." Photo / Photosport

Coach: Jitka Klimková

Came into the tournament under a fair degree of pressure, having overseen a run of mediocre results in the past 12 months. Showed an ability to prepare her team for the opening game but was perhaps not bold enough with some of her selections and substitutions in Wellington and Dunedin. A full review will instruct whether her unprecedented six-year contract is fulfilled. Grade: B-

The team: New Zealand

The assessment of the Ferns’ campaign depends largely on the metric you use. If results are the measure, then their inability to exit the group stages means it must be seen as a failure, or at best a missed opportunity. But in terms of the increased exposure of the women’s game here, the enhanced reputation of several previously unknown players and the enormous bandwagon they compelled New Zealanders to jump aboard, the World Cup can also be regarded as a success. Grade: B



