Sit down with the NZ Herald and a panel of experts to discuss what excites us most about the Fifa Women's World Cup.

Drawing the host nation in your World Cup tournament opener is far from ideal – even if you are the hot favourites to win the match.

Norway will take on New Zealand in the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup opening match tomorrow at a sold-out Eden Park in Auckland.

50,000 spectators are set to roll up, all mostly in the Football Ferns camp, but it’s not fazing the European side.

Norwegian midfielder Ingrid Engen told the Herald it’s going to be a challenge having roaring fans cheer for the opposition team, but she feels good about the opportunity of being there in the first place.

The world No 12s are recognised as one of the most successful nations in women’s football, winning all three major events: the World Cup, Euros and Olympic gold. They’ll face New Zealand, who have won once in their last 12 matches.

Though they’re expected to walk away with a victory tomorrow and top the group, Engen said the team isn’t being too complacent.

“I think we’re down to earth. We know what we need to do to be at our best and we’re going to meet tough teams,” said Engen. “It’s a World Cup and we meet New Zealand first who is playing at home - so I think we, we know that we have to just work hard.”

Ingrid Engen during the Norway women’s national team football training at Seddon Fields, Auckland, New Zealand on Friday 14 July 2023 ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Mandatory credit: Alan Lee / www.photosport.nz

The hardest challenge the team faces, however, is how they win over Kiwi fans for the remainder of the tournament – knowing they are the Ferns’ toughest opponent.

However, players confessed they do have a plan in mind: goals.

Norwegian players teased the fact the Football Ferns have lacked in the scoring department.

Midfielder Emilie Haavi said, “I understand if fans cheer for New Zealand but we will try to play good football and score goals. I think people like to see goals.”

The same was emphasised by other players just days earlier during an open training at their base at Seddon Fields, near Western Springs. “Support Norway”, they told the young players of Western Springs Football Club, explaining they score lots of great goals.

Haavi spoke of her teammates Ada Hegerberg – an Olympic Lyon forward who was the first female to win the Ballon D’or trophy for the world’s best player in 2018, when she was just 23 – and Guro Reiten who assisted many of Sam Kerr’s goals in the Women’s Super League for Chelsea this season.

Claude Bunge against Ada Hegerberg of Norway. Photo / Photosport

“I think we have really good potential in our team, especially in our attack,” said Haavi. “We have great players that have been performing really well in Europe this season and if we can put it all together I think we can be a dark horse.”

“We’re playing such a big game and with the many people in the stands, hopefully it’s going to be really good for women’s football.

“For me, it is an honour,” Haavi said. “It will be a cool experience.”

Norway kick off at 7pm against New Zealand on July 20 at Eden Park in Auckland.