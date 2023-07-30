Morocco's Nouhaila Benzina heads the ball during the Women's World Cup Group H match between South Korea and Morocco in Adelaide. Photo / AP

Morocco's Nouhaila Benzina heads the ball during the Women's World Cup Group H match between South Korea and Morocco in Adelaide. Photo / AP

Morocco made history in multiple ways during its 1-0 victory over South Korea in the Women’s World Cup on Sunday.

Defender Nouhaila Benzina became the first player to wear a Hijab in a World Cup game at the senior level, and her teammate Ibtissam Jraïdi scored the Atlas Lionesses’ first World Cup goal. The Moroccans scored in the sixth minute and were able to make it stand up for the remainder of the match.

After a lopsided 6-0 loss against Germany, the victory keeps No. 72-ranked Morocco in contention to advance to the knockout stage of the tournament.

South Korea had the majority of the possession but was unable to translate the advantage into many scoring opportunities. Their best chance at equalising came in the 87th minute when 16-year-old New Jersey resident Casey Phair pushed a shot just wide of the post. Phair, the youngest player to appear at a World Cup, went on as a late substitute.

South Korea is all but eliminated from the tournament after its second loss of the tournament.

“We are just so pleased our efforts have paid off. This victory is for Morocco and Arabs — it’s the fruit of our hard work,” said Morocco forward Ibtissam Jraïdi after the win.

Morocco will take on Colombia on the final day of the group stage Thursday in Perth in a match that may decide which of the two teams advances to the round of 16. South Korea will play Germany in Brisbane. The two matches will kick off simultaneously.



