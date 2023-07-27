Sophia Smith of the USA challenged by Nhu Huynh for Vietnam. Photo / Michael Craig

Live updates of the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 group E clash between USA and Netherlands in Wellington.

The United States and the Netherlands meet again on the Women’s World Cup stage — with smaller stakes than the 2019 title game won by the Americans — and the Dutch team collecting injuries at a terrible time of the tournament.

The Netherlands will most likely be without forward Lineth Beerensteyn, who was hurt early in her team’s 1-0 victory over Portugal to open the tournament, when they play the Americans on Thursday in Wellington.

The Americans are the two-time reigning World Cup champions and Netherlands coach Andries Jonker said on the eve of the match “we would need a miracle” for Beerensteyn to be ready to play.

“And if that doesn’t happen, then she won’t participate,” he said.

The Netherlands came to the tournament in Australia and New Zealand already missing leading scorer Vivianne Miedema, who ruptured her ACL while playing for Arsenal in December. The forward is the Netherlands’ leading scorer with 95 goals.

Just before the team’s first match against Portugal in Dunedin, Miedema posted a photo of herself on social media as a little girl cheering for her team. She’s cried, she said, watching the Netherlands play without her.

“Although I’ve known I won’t be able to play in this World Cup for about seven months now, it’s still been pretty tough and emotional,” she wrote.

Jonker said the team is considering shifting players to shore up its attack, and he could try a one-to-one replacement with Katja Snoeijs.

Thursday’s game is a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final, which the United States won 2-0 for the team’s second straight title and fourth overall.

The United States is undefeated in all but one of its meetings with the Dutch — the first game in 1991.

“America has been one of the best teams in world for a long time. I think they still have so much quality on the pitch,” Netherlands midfielder Jackie Groenen said. “But I think we’re growing, too. And that makes the distance maybe different now than it was before.”

The United States, a 3-0 winner over Vietnam in the opener, and the Netherlands are even on points atop Group E. But the Americans hold the edge with more overall goals. The results of Thursday’s match will be crucial to determine placement in the round of 16.

The top finisher in the group opens the knockout round in Sydney against the second-place finisher in Group G, which includes Sweden, South Africa, Italy and Argentina.

The second-place finisher heads to Melbourne against the top Group G team.