Ada Hegerberg of Norway. Photo / Michael Craig

Live updates of the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 clash between Switzerland and Norway in Hamilton.

Switzerland snapped a seven-game streak without a win before its opening match victory over the Philippines and will try to take command of Group A with a Tuesday meeting against Norway in Hamilton, New Zealand.

The 2-0 opening match victory was Switzerland’s fourth shutout in its last seven games, and after reaching the knockout round at its only only previous World Cup in 2015, La Nati can again advance with a game to spare if they beat Norway and the Philippines loses to New Zealand.

“We know some of the formations in the Norwegian team left some gaps. We have to play and make use of these gaps,” coach Inka Grings said. “We are courageous. We are ready. We’ve got the opportunities to be annoying to them.”

Norway, meanwhile, is at risk of being eliminated.

That would be disastrous for a Norway team that won the title in 1995 and has reached the knockout rounds in seven of the previous eight World Cup finals.

Vilde Boe Risa could get a start for Norway after going on as a substitute against New Zealand, and if she does, it would allow Guro Reiten to move to left wing, the position she typically plays when competing for Chelsea.

Norway leading scorer Ada Hegerbeg, who has 42 goals for her country, will be looking to get on the board for the first time at this tournament.