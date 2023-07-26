Spain celebrates after scoring their third goal against Costa Rica. Photo / AP

Live updates of the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 clash between Spain and Zambia at Eden Park.

Spain continued its recent roll by extending its streak to six consecutive victories with an easy 3-0 win over Costa Rica in its opening Group C match. Now a spot in the knockout rounds is within reach in a Wednesday game against Zambia in Auckland.

Spain looked sensational in its opening match by pouncing for three goals in the first 30 minutes, and the Zambia victory could have been more lopsided. La Roja had 46 shots, with 12 attempts on goal.

Now a win over Zambia — and just a draw in Japan’s game against Costa Rica — would put Spain in the round of 16 with a game to spare.

“Our top objective is to win the game, to have six points, which would almost guarantee our progression to the next round,” coach Jorge Vilda said. “Whether we score one, two or three goals, it is more important that we score more goals than the opponents to win the game. And if we can have that advantage before playing our final group match, that would be great.”

Spain has not conceded a goal in its last five matches.

Zambia needs to step up its defensive play to avoid early elimination. The Copper Queens have given up at least three goals in each of its last four international matches, and a loss to Spain would seal their fate with a game to go in group play.

Adding to Zambia’s issues: the team is down to its third goaltender through one game of the tournament.