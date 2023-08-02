South Africa's Bambanani Mbane, right, heads the ball. Photo / AP

Live updates of the Women’s Fifa World Cup 2023 clash between South Africa and Italy in Wellington.

South Africa and Italy square off with a spot in the round of 16 up for grabs in a Group G finale played in Wellington.

Italy, with a win over Argentina but a loss to Sweden, sits second in the group and can advance to the round of 16 with a win over South Africa. A draw would be enough if Sweden beats Argentina, but a loss to South Africa would send the Italians home.

South Africa has to beat Italy to advance. A loss or draw leaves South Africa’s fate to the result of Argentina’s match against Sweden.

The Banyana Banyana picked up their first-ever point at the World Cup with a 2-2 draw against Argentina, but an opening game 2-1 loss to Sweden has them really needing their first win of the tournament.

Follow updates below: